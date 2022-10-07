Read full article on original website
Rising demand and higher oil prices result in increase at West Virginia gas pumps
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Oil cartel OPEC+ plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, has led to oil prices rising to almost $90 a barrel and West Virginia’s average gas prices jumping 9 cents in the past week at $3.53. Since crude oil makes...
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
West Virginia has highest ever monthly unclaimed property returns
State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of September – the highest monthly returns paid out by the program in its history. “This is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible economic boost to our state,” […]
In Coal Country, Innovative Plan to ‘Build Back Better’ (WXY, Edward Tucker Architects, SB Friedman)
An innovative plan has been unveiled as part of a raft of initiatives in economically distressed Appalachian coalfield communities to both spur new jobs and create new development, much of it focused on renewable energy. Designed by WXY architecture + urban design and Edward Tucker Architects along with SB Friedman...
West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
Pharmacy settlements to fight the opioid epidemic in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In September, West Virginia reached settlements with several pharmacies in the state regarding their part in the rise of the opioid epidemic. The City of Bridgeport was part of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. The MOU was an agreement that created a plan on...
How to enter to win a free 2023 UTV from West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Tourism is partnering with West Virginia's biggest riding trail system to give away two side-by-sides.
Where is trout being stocked in West Virginia this fall?
October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia; here are the places you don't want to miss.
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
WVDOT to host hiring events across West Virginia
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will begin hosting hiring events for equipment operators and safety workers in ten counties across the state. Applicants must bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. Attendants are eligible to receive on-the-spot interviews. District 9...
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
Capito and Manchin announce $8.1 million for West Virginia fire departments
$1,000,000 – Sutton Volunteer Fire Department (Braxton County) $715,733 – Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company (Hardy County) $619,047 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County) $488,985 – Winfield Volunteer Fire Department (Putnam County) $476,190 – South Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Pendleton County) $431,818 – Bedington Volunteer...
Gov. Justice proposes immediate elimination of car tax
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During a press briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced the Car and All Vehicles Property Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act. The act would credit property taxes paid on certain vehicles back to taxpayers without amending the West Virginia Constitution. “Today I am proposing...
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in West Virginia
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
Amendment 4: An Assault on West Virginia’s Education System
As West Virginians across the state prepare to head to the polls, debate about a proposed amendment on the ballot has begun. If passed, Amendment 4 would allow the state legislature to have ultimate control over what is taught in classrooms across the state. Politicians, not education experts would control state instruction and curriculum. If they disagree with the proposed curriculum, Amendment 4 gives them the option to simply override the experts who drafted it. A majority is necessary for it to be added to the state constitution.
