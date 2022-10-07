Read full article on original website
Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly calling 911 several times under fake name
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday on criminal mischief after allegedly calling 911 several times under a fake name. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an apartment complex Sunday, Oct. 9 seven times by the same person in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Deputies found that the caller was using a fake name.
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.
Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
APSO investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
The public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at South Walker Elementary School. It’s a day of fellowship, resources, food, door prizes and more.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Donaldsonville on Monday night, Oct. 10. It happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard Streets around 9:30 p.m. Officials found the victim dead at the scene, and one person is...
Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office: ‘They were armed to the teeth.’ Party ends in high school student’s death
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday, announcing the arrest of seven people in relation to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Hammond on Saturday (Oct. 8). According to Chief of Operations Jimmy Travis, a party involving high school-aged juveniles...
Man convicted in first death of Zachary police officer: 'Chris didn't come home that night'
East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Chad Felps shared a heartfelt embrace with his former partner's widow Monday evening inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. A parish jury convicted the man who caused the first death of an on-duty Zachary police officer, finding Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., guilty of manslaughter.
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
Baton Rouge detectives identify 17-year-old killed in Terrace Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager was killed Monday (October 10) morning in Old South Baton Rouge, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 11:17 a.m. when 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot to death in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. BRPD...
Trial in Zachary firefighter, police officer's death could end Monday after intense testimony
Monday is poised to be the final day of the manslaughter trial for a man accused of running over and killing Zachary firefighter and police officer Christopher Lawton. Prosecutors say Lawton was in the process of arresting 37-year-old Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., a fugitive wanted on multiple violent felonies, at the Baker Walmart Supercenter in March 2018 when Franklin sped out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Lawton, who had opened the passenger side door and started climbing into the cabin before Franklin made his escape, fell underneath the moving truck, and its tires ran over his head and chest, according to court testimony this week.
Baton Rouge detectives search for suspect linked to Tuesday afternoon shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 2 p.m., Tuesday (October 11) detectives in Baton Rouge are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred at a Nicholson Drive apartment complex earlier in the afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it...
BRPD arrests felon after discovery of heroin, guns, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Monday, October 10, ended with the arrest of one man and the seizure of drugs, guns and money. The traffic stop was initiated by members of the Baton Rouge Police Department in the 5500 block of Stearns St. 47-year-old Matthew...
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond
HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting Oct. 10 in Donaldsonville. The shooting reportedly happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets about 9:30 p.m. Deputies reported finding the victim dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody. No further details...
Teenagers were 'armed to the teeth' at Hammond party that turned deadly, police say
HAMMOND, La. — Teenagers came to a Hammond high school party "armed to the teeth" the night a 16-year-old was killed, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis. Travis says the victim, 16-year-old Leonard Williams, was an innocent bystander and trying to escape the shootout when he...
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
