Ascension Parish, LA

Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
NOPD officer accused of raping woman enters plea in court

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer accused of rape was in court Tuesday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Gerry Paul, who is accused of violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year, was in court for his arraignment. Paul was charged in September, almost 16...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly calling 911 several times under fake name

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday on criminal mischief after allegedly calling 911 several times under a fake name. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an apartment complex Sunday, Oct. 9 seven times by the same person in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Deputies found that the caller was using a fake name.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.
HOUMA, LA
Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
WALKER, LA
Eric Harris
Trial in Zachary firefighter, police officer's death could end Monday after intense testimony

Monday is poised to be the final day of the manslaughter trial for a man accused of running over and killing Zachary firefighter and police officer Christopher Lawton. Prosecutors say Lawton was in the process of arresting 37-year-old Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., a fugitive wanted on multiple violent felonies, at the Baker Walmart Supercenter in March 2018 when Franklin sped out of the parking lot in a U-Haul truck. Lawton, who had opened the passenger side door and started climbing into the cabin before Franklin made his escape, fell underneath the moving truck, and its tires ran over his head and chest, according to court testimony this week.
ZACHARY, LA
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond

HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
HAMMOND, LA
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
BATON ROUGE, LA
One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting Oct. 10 in Donaldsonville. The shooting reportedly happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets about 9:30 p.m. Deputies reported finding the victim dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody. No further details...
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
HAMMOND, LA

