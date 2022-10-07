Will the U.S. economy fall into recession in 2023? Only if Fed intensifies current tightening policies, local analyst says

Read full article on original website
Related
California Inflation Relief program will only make inflation worse (opinion)
photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) The California Inflation Relief program is sending money to millions of residents of California. As many as twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. You can find out more information about this program on this website.
Bakersfield Channel
California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries
(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
NBC San Diego
These Are the 10 States Where Renters Are Most Behind on Payments — and High-Cost California Didn't Make the List
Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban. Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report. South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
KTLA.com
These historic California sites are at risk of flooding
(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
California’s Homeless Population Grew by 22,000 During COVID to Nearly 174,000
The first statewide snapshot of California’s homelessness crisis since the pandemic hit reveals that the number of people without a stable place to call home increased by at least 22,500 over the past three years, to 173,800. That’s based on a CalMatters analysis of the federal government’s point-in-time count,...
Southern California gas prices drop for fourth consecutive day after setting record highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record.
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego Gas Prices Fall Slightly as California Refineries Come Back Online
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395. The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the average price to a record, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Despite the back-to-back decreases, the average price is 7.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.12 higher than one month ago and $2.011 greater than one year ago.
Governor Newsom, West Coast leaders sign climate agreement in SF
The goal is to build a low-carbon economy of the future in major West Coast cities.
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Proposition 26: Should sports betting be legal at California tribal casinos and racetracks?
Proposition 26, one of two gambling-related measures on the November ballot, would allow in-person sports betting at certain racetracks and tribal casinos. It would also permit casinos to offer roulette and dice games, such as craps. It is competing with another gambling proposal, Proposition 27. Both would legalize sports betting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas prices could drop 50-cents to a dollar in California this weekend
Californians could soon see relief at the gas pump with some experts predicting gas prices will drop as soon as this weekend.
californiaglobe.com
Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law
New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
Mormon Island: The ghost town that a drought exposed
What is Mormon Island? Latter-day Saint ghost town that emerged because of the drought.
Comments / 0