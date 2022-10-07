Will the U.S. economy fall into recession in 2023? Only if Fed intensifies current tightening policies, local analyst says

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395. The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the average price to a record, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Despite the back-to-back decreases, the average price is 7.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.12 higher than one month ago and $2.011 greater than one year ago.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO