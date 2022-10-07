ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: North Bergen man busted with handgun, 129 rounds of ammo, and cocaine

A North Bergen man was busted with a handgun and 129 rounds of ammunition, and cocaine as part of a drug investigation, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute (cocaine) and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, Suarez said in a statement.
Police: Hoboken man arrested for robbing $50k from local Bank of America

A Hoboken man was arrested for robbing $50,000 from the local Bank of America at 1 Firehouse Plaza last week, police said. Everton Gunter, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with robbery, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. On October 5th at approximately 2:30 p.m., Hoboken Police responded to the...
