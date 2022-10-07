Read full article on original website
Police: Bayonne tenant arrested after striking landlord in the head, making him bleed
A Bayonne tenant was arrested on Sunday afternoon after striking his landlord in the head and making him bleed after ongoing tensions boiled over, police said. Courtney J. Liberto, 32, of Bayonne, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Prosecutor: North Bergen man busted with handgun, 129 rounds of ammo, and cocaine
A North Bergen man was busted with a handgun and 129 rounds of ammunition, and cocaine as part of a drug investigation, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute (cocaine) and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, Suarez said in a statement.
Police: Hoboken man arrested for robbing $50k from local Bank of America
A Hoboken man was arrested for robbing $50,000 from the local Bank of America at 1 Firehouse Plaza last week, police said. Everton Gunter, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with robbery, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. On October 5th at approximately 2:30 p.m., Hoboken Police responded to the...
Friends of Liberty State Park joined by officials, residents at rally to protect Caven Point
Friends of Liberty State Park were joined by Jersey City officials and residents at a rally to protect Caven Point on Saturday in light of a bill making it’s way through the legislature that would do just that. “Believe it or not, that sandy beach along Caven Point is...
Op-Ed: Hoboken Dem Committee won’t get involved in BOE race & GOP should do the same
In an editorial, the Hoboken Democratic Committee’s executive committee says they won’t get involved in the board of education race and their Republican counterparts should do the same. Historically, Hoboken Board of Education elections have remained nonpartisan with great results for our community. The work done over a...
