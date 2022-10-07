Read full article on original website
247Sports
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
who13.com
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa offense is worst I’ve ever seen, changes needed
Mr. Soundoff Says – The Iowa offense is once again ranked dead last in the entire country in yards per game, 131st. John Sears says its the worst offense he’s ever seen and changes need to be made at some point.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
weareiowa.com
Urbandale 17-year-old becomes youngest-ever United State Disc Golf champion
Gannon Buhr shot 33 under par to take home the $35,000 prize. That brings his career earnings to just under $100,000 from the tour alone, not including endorsements.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney
Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
who13.com
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
KBUR
Jury awards $1 million to fired state worker who’s GOP nominee for state auditor
Des Moines, IA- A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for State Auditor $1 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law.
Police: Iowa driver who died didn’t yield to concrete mixer in I-235 construction zone
A construction crew was preparing to begin work in the area when 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez failed to yield to a commercial concrete mixer.
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
iheart.com
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
yourfortdodge.com
Family Hunts For Answers In Disappearance of Former Eagle Grove Woman
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Alpha Media News will be spending this week focusing on those lost or missing due to the actions of a violent ex. How long could you go without answers if a loved one was missing?. A month, a year? For the family of...
KCCI.com
Ames teenager dies in Story County crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Ames teenager died Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with the back of a trailer pulled by a dump truck, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Highway 30, east of Sand Hill Trail. The sheriff's office...
sun-courier.com
Reinbeck Class of 1962 celebrates 60 years
Reinbeck High School Class of 1962 met for their 60th reunion at the Barlea Corn on Sept. 16. Classmates in attendance included (front row) Victor Devick, Paul DauSchmidt, George Brubaker, Gene Barker, Mary Bern Schuman, and Doris Dewolf Hite; (second row) Leanne Hoepner Puglielli, Dixie Hopkins Schildroth, Janet Kratzer Stephan, Shirley Lovell Gray, Janet Wyatt Schildroth, Judith Dirks Roberts, and Marian Knaack Meester; (back row) Michael Rickert, Dean Eslinger, Daniel Paulsen, Allen Hockemeyer, David Hite, and Melvin Schildroth.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police investigating two scenes that are connected
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A police investigation is underway at two West Des Moines locations. West Des Moines firefighters searched a pond behind the library on Mills Civic Parkway Tuesday morning. A drone could also be seen hovering over the pond. Police were also working the scene of...
iheart.com
Urbandale Police Warn Residents About Counterfeit Money
(Urbandale, IA) -- Counterfeit money has been showing up in Urbandale. Police say counterfeit coins and $20 bills have been turning up at local businesses. In a social media post, they explain that these counterfeits feature small markings like foreign symbols or letters or words like “COPY,” “MOTION PICTURE MONEY,” and “PLAY MONEY.”
