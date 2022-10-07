Read full article on original website
Keyport HS football player suffers spinal cord injury, NJ’s second of season
KEYPORT — A high school football player from Keyport is the second Monmouth County teen in recent weeks to suffer a severe spinal cord injury while playing. Logan Blanks, a senior linebacker, was hurt during a division game against Lakewood High School on Saturday. After several intensive surgeries over...
A rusted bolt caused weeklong water emergency for 132,000 people in NJ
The cause of a nearly weeklong water emergency in one of the state's most populated counties was a rusted bolt that in a 100-year-old water main that burst in Nutley. The water main burst on Wednesday, causing a local state of emergency in the Montclair region. According to Glen Ridge’s...
Comedy benefit for NJ father in need
On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
Calling All Angels: Your Help Is Needed At Fundraiser For RWJ-Barnabas Health Toms River, NJ Field of Dreams
It is towards the end of the movie 'Angels in the Outfield' that pitcher Mel Clark (played by Tony Danza) has pitched his heart out, has a high pitch count, had a gutsy performance and one out away from finishing the game and helping the Angels win the divisional championship.
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
Keyport High School football player hospitalized with severe spinal injury
A Keyport High School football player remains hospitalized for a severe neck and spinal injury sustained during last weekend’s game.
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
NJ comedians react to beer-throwing incident at Uncle Vinny’s
It's one thing to be heckled when performing standup comedy, it's another to have someone throw a beer at you while on stage. That's what comedian Ariel Elias had to deal with while performing at Uncle Vinny's comedy club on Point Pleasant Beach last Saturday night. Elias, who had moved...
Man with dementia missing from New Milford, NJ, last seen Saturday
NEW MILFORD — A 58-year-old man last seen Saturday morning may believe that although his home is in this Bergen County borough, he is still living in either New York City or Trinidad and Tobago. Michael Thorne has dementia, according to information released to Facebook and Twitter by the...
So cool: Check out this house in Toms River, NJ decorated for Halloween
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now. I love driving around the neighborhood like at Christmastime and seeing the decorations. Halloween has become so popular and some of you go nuts and your decorations on your front lawn are just pure awesome.
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Willingboro, NJ, man arrested in series of swatting incidents
Police have made an arrest in a series of swatting incidents that targeted businesses in Gloucester County. Monroe Township Police say between June 23 and July 20, 2022, a series of calls were made indicating a person with a gun was threatening to shoot themselves. In each case, a business...
Trio charged with stealing from cars at North Jersey parks
MENDHAM TOWNSHIP — Three people from out-of-state are accused of stealing from vehicles parked at Morris County parks. Bennie Ogletree and Travis Ward, both from the Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, and Misty Stover, of Philadelphia, were arrested in North Jersey on Monday, according to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.
The Ocean County, NJ Places Featured in The 1979 Amityville Horror Movie
Last week, I had a revelation when I found out that the 1979 movie The Amityville Horror was filmed in Toms River. The house is currently for sale. I posted about it in one of the local Facebook groups called Overheard in Brick, and the group members told me that there were lots of places in Toms River and Ocean County where the movie was filmed.
Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales
TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
New Jersey train station to get upscale pizzeria and bar
Waiting for a train at the Bernardsville train station will get more enjoyable next year when a pizzeria and lounge open up. According to NJ.com, Pizzeria Taton by MV will open sometime in 2023 and will be operated by Ristorante MV in Bernardsville, an upscale Italian restaurant. Ristorante MV describes...
