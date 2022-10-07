Read full article on original website
Valerie Henry
4d ago
not only that BUT NO HOT WATER ...TV....OR BOOKS FOR INMATES .KICKING TRAYS IN LIKE WERE ANIMALS .WAS ONLY THERE FOR MISDEMEANOR
OILFIELD OUTLAW
3d ago
That sucks but you know what? Here in texas prisons, none of the units have a/c either. So big deal. The guards have it worse than the inmates because they have to wear a full uniform while the offenders were in their boxers complaining about the heat
40 acres burn during large brush fire in southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire seen spreading through southeast Bexar County Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Tom Peine, Bexar County Spokesperson. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been reopened.
Judge orders Bexar County to add dozens more voting locations around San Antonio for midterms
The county must operate 388 voting centers to comply with state law, Visiting Judge Martha Tanner ruled.
tpr.org
Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off
WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels authorities responding to large mulch fire; roads closed
NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments are responding to a large mulch fire off North Solms Road on Tuesday morning. New Braunfels authorities said the fire started at around 1 a.m. at the Eggemeyer Land Clearing, in the 300 block of North Solms Road, north of Interstate 35.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed twice after intervening during altercation downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man twice during an altercation downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near East Market Street and South Alamo Street. According to police, a 25-year-old man had gotten...
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
Teen shot by fired San Antonio cop in McDonald's parking lot on life support, family attorney says
A protest at SAPD headquarters calling for former officer James Brennand's arrest is slated for Tuesday evening.
KSAT 12
Traffic stop in Kerr County leads to drugs, guns, money, stolen IDs
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Spring Branch man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Kerr County that yielded drugs, guns, stolen checks, stolen identification and financial information for multiple people. According to a news release, a Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle the suspects...
Highway 90 at Military shut down due to crash
SAN ANTONIO — Highway 90 at Military is shut down due to a crash, officials say. The crash is preventing traffic access heading toward the Lackland Air Force Base. Bexar County Sheriff's and military agencies are working the crash and unknown injuries were reported. VIA buses have been re-routed,...
tpr.org
Investigation continues into San Antonio police shooting in fast food restaurant parking lot
Authorities in San Antonio continued to investigate after a rookie police officer shot a teenager eating in his car at a McDonald's parking lot. Officer James Brennand had been with the San Antonio Police Department for just seven months when he was dispatched to the restaurant for an unrelated disturbance call on the night of Oct. 2.
KSAT 12
SAPD issues alert for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are sharing information about a missing teen, hoping someone has information that will bring him home safely. Saad (Sasduldeen) Wasseff, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6. He was last seen in the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Road, which is near the...
KSAT 12
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says there is no question officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. More updates coming soon. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the former...
KSAT 12
Man found dead under ‘possible suspicious circumstances’ at Southwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in his Southwest Side home on Tuesday morning. Police said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 2900 block of Hatton Street, near Cupples Road, at 8:30 a.m. The homeowner,...
kurv.com
Five Teens In Custody For Deadly Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio
Five teens are now in custody for a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County last week. Bexar County deputies arrested 17-year-old Johnny Bermea on Friday, along with two teens, ages 14 and 15. Two other suspects, also 14 and 15, were picked up after the shooting last Tuesday. The...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in West Side cold case
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the person who fatally shot 37-year-old Angelo Polendo more than six years ago at a West Side intersection. Polendo was found dead on Oct. 11, 2016, at North Sabinas and Lombrano streets, according to a Crime Stoppers report. Police...
KTSA
SAPD looking for robbery suspect armed with gun and machete
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to the armed robbery of a north side smoke shop. Investigators say the man forced two employees to zip tie each other while he robbed Super Nova Smoke Shop on West Avenue for more than 20 minutes.
KSAT 12
Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by terminated San Antonio police officer
DA Joe Gonzales says his staff is waiting on case files to decide whether to pursue charges against the former officer.
KSAT 12
Search continues for ‘Perla’ in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
