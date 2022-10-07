Read full article on original website
JuneT
3d ago
Some parents would be happy if they went 6 days a week. You can't please all. It, school, wasn't designed to be a baby sitting service
KXAN
Graduates from these Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
(NEXSTAR) – Texans are among the least likely in the U.S. to have student loan debt, and they tend to owe less per borrower than residents in other states. Which college or university you attend in Texas though can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
CBS Austin
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Monarch butterflies are migrating across Texas – Here’s what to look for
When cold fronts blow south across Texas this fall, look up and you just might be able to spot glimpses of monarch butterflies.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
dallasexpress.com
Local Principal Becomes Finalist For National Award
Ten months after receiving a statewide middle-school principal of the year award, a local Texas educator has emerged as one of three finalists for a similar honor at the national level. The National Association of Secondary School Principals is eyeing Colleyville Middle School principal David Arencibia as a possible winner...
Does Your Child Go To The Best School In Texas? See The Rankings
Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023.
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Reflects on Decades of State Fair of Texas Creative Arts Competitions
Sue Rainey was in her 30s when she entered her first State Fair of Texas Creative Arts competition in 1981. "A friend of mine liked my cobblers...so she said, 'There's a pie contest, why don't you enter?" Rainey said. She entered an apple pie and coconut cream pie. "When they...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations
A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
A Utah man gave a public prayer about ‘evil’ in schools. The state superintendent calls it ‘a dagger to my heart’
The father of Orem Mayor David Young prayed in an Orem City Council meeting about “evil” in public schools. He prayed for the passage of Proposition 2, which would allow Orem City to form its own school district.
East Texan on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List
AUSTIN, Texas — Hemphill native has been added to the Texas' 10 most wanted list for murder. Since January 2022 the Sabine County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Mathew Hoy Edgar, 26, after he did not show for his trial. Originally arrested in 2020 for murder, Edgar...
This Cool Map of TX Displays Stars Names on the City They’re From
Usually, the use we have for maps is for seeing the different cities and states around the United States. For example, as we get older some of us tend to forget the capitols of certain states or are curious about other cities in Texas or outside states. But if you...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
