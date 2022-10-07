ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Want to Buy a Home Without a Mortgage? Here's How

There's no rule stating you have to finance a home purchase. Most people who buy a home end up needing a mortgage. If you're willing to be flexible, you may find that you can avoid one. Consider buying a starter or smaller home for less and paying for it outright.
Motley Fool

Car Insurance Too Expensive? 4 Smarter Moves Than Skipping It

There's more than one way to keep car insurance costs down. Car insurance is required by law in most states. Skipping it can mean incurring fines and other penalties. There are other ways drivers can reduce their car insurance rates without breaking the law, including shopping around for policy rates and signing on for a higher deductible.
Newsweek

How to Get a Cheaper Car Insurance Premium

As rising prices squeeze family budgets, Americans are looking to rein in spending where they can—and one area where households might be spending more than they need to is on car insurance. U.S. car insurance rates rose 3 percent in 2021, with the average annual premium now costing $1,529,...
Motley Fool

3 Little-Known Perks of Usage-Based Car Insurance

This could be the ticket to massive savings for safe drivers. Usage-based car insurance bases car insurance rates on a specific driver's habits. Many top auto insurers offer this, but it's optional. Safe drivers who enroll in usage-based car insurance can score significant discounts. Usage-based car insurance isn't new, but...
CBS Pittsburgh

Is there an Adderall shortage?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shortage of Adderall, a commonly-prescribed drug to treat ADHD, is being felt locally. According to an article published in the American Journal of Managed Care last week, the problem started when Teva, the main supplier of Adderall in the United States, went through a labor shortage over the summer.Patients have been navigating the Adderall shortage since around August. One person told KDKA-TV that at one point, their pharmacy was completely out, and had no idea when more would be back in stock."We have about 10 doctors working here, and we've all had patients where they're having a...
shiftedmag.com

What’s Better, a Home Equity Loan or a HELOC?

Homeowners are in a fortunate position. They have a title deed to the roof over their head, so unlike renters, their monthly payments build equity they can leverage in valuable ways. Two of the most popular ways are home equity loans and HELOCs, or home equity lines of credit. Which...
