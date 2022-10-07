ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Forget the kitten in the tree! High Point Fire Department, animal control officer help a different kind of pet in need

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter rescuing a kitten stuck in a tree is almost a cliche at this point.

First responders helping folks with stranded pets is definitely part of the job, but High Point Fire Department got a pretty unusual call this week!

They posted on their Facebook that Engine Three came to the rescue of a pet python who had gotten stuck on the roof of a house on Thursday!

The police department says that with the fire department’s help, Animal Control Officer Owens climbed on the roof of a vacant home where a Colombian Ret Tail Boa had gotten stuck. She put the snake around her neck and brought it back down to safety!

Credit: High Point Fire Department
Credit: High Point Fire Department

“The best career in the world, every call can be an adventure,” they wrote.

The snake was safely rescued and posed for a couple of pictures with its rescuers, too. It is now with Piedmont Reptile Rescue.


