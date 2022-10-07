ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Georgia Ag Museum hosts 'Trick or Treat in the Village'

TIFTON — Kids can pet a friendly farm animal or gather around for a spooky story at the annual Trick or Treat in the Village event on Oct. 29 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

Children can participate in a costume contest, have their faces painted by Happy Sunrise Paintings, catch a hayride around the village, or join the fun in yard games from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The costume contest will take place at 1 p.m. in front of the Village Drug Store. Candy will be available throughout the village while supplies last.

