Mcallen, TX

Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven.

Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated.

The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was pronounced dead Thursday.

The two women were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred Oct. 2. According to police, the dispute originated at No Manches Wuey located on the 200 block of 17th Street in McAllen.

Officers then located Serna with gunshot wounds at the 1600 block of Beaumont Street.

Gomez was arrested on charges of criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. Lopez is facing charges of hindering apprehension.

Gomez and Lopez are pending arraignment.

As of Friday, a total of seven people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

