Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridorDavid HeitzAurora, CO
RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail serviceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in BoulderMargaret JacksonBoulder, CO
Neuroscientists helped create Death & Co.'s surprising cocktail menuBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Southlands enhances family-friendly experience with new play area for kidsMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
frontrange.edu
FRCC Honors Indigenous People and Their Land
Indigenous People’s Day is dedicated to honoring Native people throughout the US and celebrating their cultures and contributions. On this day, we also recognize the legacy and impact of colonialism on Native communities. FRCC recently finalized our new land acknowledgment statement as a small, initial step toward recognizing the...
1310kfka.com
Some Afraid to Attend School District Meetings
Over the past 18 months, Greeley-Evans School District board of education meetings at times have become heated. The Greeley Tribune reporting District 6 Chief of Communications Theresa Myers described the meetings as having an “air of disrespect and anger,” with the public not feeling safe to attend.
Westword
A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern
I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
milehighcre.com
Boyd Lake Commerce Center Breaks Ground in Loveland
The new Boyd Lake Commerce Center, an industrial manufacturing and distribution project totaling ±1 million square feet, has broken ground in Loveland. The new Northern Colorado project is launching with the speculative construction of a 100,117-square-foot freestanding building on 9 acres that can accommodate a single or multi-tenant user along with outdoor storage space and expanded trailer/auto parking.
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollars
The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
Aurora holds free safety fair
Aurora Police took part in a huge safety fair in the parking lot of the Aurora Mall. There were emergency vehicles on display, as well as a dozen community resource booths. There was street hockey for the kids, free food and giveaways. In among the fun, there were important messages about safety and emergency preparedness.
washparkprofile.com
Inside Jeffco Kids First, and Ganahl's furor over students
What I want is for people to stop demonizing our kids. That’s what I feel like has been happening, that in objecting to and playing some of these identity politics, our kids hear this language … and they don’t understand why people hate them.”. Over the summer,...
South Fort Collins Sanitation District & Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Announce Separation
Initiated by the SFCSD, anticipated separation is planned for Q1 2023 after nearly 60 years with shared operations. The South Fort Collins Sanitation District (SFCSD) and Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) announced recently that they are working on mutually agreeable changes to their facilities and management sharing agreement at the request of the SFCSD to separate operations and become two fully independent districts. The anticipated separation is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.
Colorado city worst in the country for package theft, according to report
A recent data analysis by SafeWise.com, suggests that Denver was the worst metro city in the United States for package theft in 2021. According to the report, Denver has been on a steady climb up the list since 2019 and surpassed San Francisco for the number one spot last year.
Larimer County Drops $9 Million to Turn Loveland Ranch Into Open Space
Not far from the area of the famed Dam Store, outside of Loveland, over 1,500 in acreage for open space use has been put under contract. Many will breathe a sigh of relief, as this land could have been developed for residential, or even (at one point) a concert venue.
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor
(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
Did your favorite brewery win at Great American Beer Festival?
Nearly two dozen Colorado craft brewers brought home medals from The Great American Beer Festival.Great American Beer Festival. (Denver, CO) Not only is the Great American Beer Festival a public tasting event with the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served, but behind the scenes, it’s also a privately judged competition.
Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.
Aurora mayor wants to close stores earlier after burglary
After a bold burglary at an Aurora liquor store was followed by another burglary hours later, the Problem Solvers have questions about why the scene was not secured.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
