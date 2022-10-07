ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

frontrange.edu

FRCC Honors Indigenous People and Their Land

Indigenous People’s Day is dedicated to honoring Native people throughout the US and celebrating their cultures and contributions. On this day, we also recognize the legacy and impact of colonialism on Native communities. FRCC recently finalized our new land acknowledgment statement as a small, initial step toward recognizing the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
1310kfka.com

Some Afraid to Attend School District Meetings

Over the past 18 months, Greeley-Evans School District board of education meetings at times have become heated. The Greeley Tribune reporting District 6 Chief of Communications Theresa Myers described the meetings as having an “air of disrespect and anger,” with the public not feeling safe to attend.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern

I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Boyd Lake Commerce Center Breaks Ground in Loveland

The new Boyd Lake Commerce Center, an industrial manufacturing and distribution project totaling ±1 million square feet, has broken ground in Loveland. The new Northern Colorado project is launching with the speculative construction of a 100,117-square-foot freestanding building on 9 acres that can accommodate a single or multi-tenant user along with outdoor storage space and expanded trailer/auto parking.
LOVELAND, CO
David Heitz

Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollars

The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora holds free safety fair

Aurora Police took part in a huge safety fair in the parking lot of the Aurora Mall. There were emergency vehicles on display, as well as a dozen  community resource booths. There was street hockey for the kids, free food and giveaways. In among the fun, there were important messages about safety and emergency preparedness. 
AURORA, CO
washparkprofile.com

Inside Jeffco Kids First, and Ganahl's furor over students

What I want is for people to stop demonizing our kids. That’s what I feel like has been happening, that in objecting to and playing some of these identity politics, our kids hear this language … and they don’t understand why people hate them.”. Over the summer,...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

South Fort Collins Sanitation District & Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Announce Separation

Initiated by the SFCSD, anticipated separation is planned for Q1 2023 after nearly 60 years with shared operations. The South Fort Collins Sanitation District (SFCSD) and Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) announced recently that they are working on mutually agreeable changes to their facilities and management sharing agreement at the request of the SFCSD to separate operations and become two fully independent districts. The anticipated separation is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.
FORT COLLINS, CO
David Heitz

Cars careening into yards along Aurora's Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.
AURORA, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE

