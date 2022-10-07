ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

Z107.3

Silver Alert Has Been Issued for a Missing 71-year-old Vienna Man

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man from Vienna with cognitive issues. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seen on foot, as he left his Tower Road home on Thursday, October 6th. Officials say Holmes was intending on traveling to Winthrop but he never reached his destination and his family has not seen him since. Mr. Holmes suffers from cognitive issues and so family members are concerned.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing man in Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Police have safely located a missing man last seen in Brewer after issuing an alert around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. "[The man] was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6," the release said. "When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes."
Z107.3

Bradford Man Arrested in Lagrange With a Variety of Illegal Drugs

A routine traffic stop in Lagrange netted a wide variety of illegal drugs and caused police to take a Bradford man into custody. Law Enforcement officials never know what they're going to find when they stop a vehicle on the road. On October 4th, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Tamulonis pulled over a vehicle on Bennoch Road in Lagrange after noticing the driver committing multiple traffic violations. Suspecting that there may have been more to the story than just a bad driver, he called for other deputies to assist him in the investigation.
Big Country 96.9

Police Seize Heroin, Cocaine, Meth in LaGrange, Maine Traffic Stop

A Penobscot County man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs following a traffic stop and drug seizure in LaGrange. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Noah Tamulonis was monitoring traffic on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange at around 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday, October 4, when he observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and other deputies arrived on scene to assist.
foxbangor.com

Man escapes police custody

SPRINGFIELD — Maine State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln who escaped from police custody. Initially, Doane was cooperative with police, but while being questioned, he fled while cuffed. He was last seen on Ghost Road, Springfield around...
WMTW

Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
wabi.tv

Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide. Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning. Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house. The Town...
Z107.3

An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows

Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
foxbangor.com

Lamoine death investigation update

LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
NEWS CENTER Maine

State police seeking man who escaped from custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
WPFO

Deaths of Orrington husband, wife ruled murder-suicide

ORRINGTON (WGME) -- The deaths of a married couple in Orrington have been ruled a murder-suicide. Maine State Police says the bodies of 89-year-old Russell Swanson and 89-year-old Lois Swanson were found Wednesday morning in their home on Swetts Pond Road y a family member. Police are not releasing any...
foxbangor.com

Woman missing since early September safely found

BANGOR– Nicole Tufo has been located and is safe. The Bangor Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing person. Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8. She has not answered her cell phone and has not responded to friends or family on any social media platforms — which is uncharacteristic of her.
Z107.3

Z107.3

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

