It was a crime of opportunity. Two males, Jeremiah Thomas and Milan Dean-Brewer were minding their business at a gas station of the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when they observed a male get out of his car and go into the filling station to make a purchase. He left the car running and the two jumped into it and drove off. The car was unlocked as well. They did not know that a little girl was in the backseat, as they sped away from the store.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO