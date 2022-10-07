Read full article on original website
Times News
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY SENTENCINGS
An Andreas man had 22 charges, including rape of a child and related charges, dropped in a plea deal. Jesse Lee Lorah, 38, will serve 24 months of probation on the sole remaining charge, simple assault, to which he pleaded no contest. Schuylkill County Judge Christina E. Hale said the...
Times News
Lehighton man gets state jail term on drug charge
A Lehighton man was sentenced to state prison on Friday in Carbon County court after pleading guilty to a drug charge. Charles Holten, 42, was sentenced by Judge Steven R. Serfass to serve 40 to 80 months in state prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine. He also entered pleas in two other cases to one count each of false reports and criminal mischief.
Times News
Carbon County court — guilty pleas
A Luzerne County man was sentenced to a prison term after his request for placement in the Carbon County house arrest program was denied. He was one of six defendants in pending criminal cases to enter a guilty plea before President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. Juan Florentino, 34, of...
Work release inmate fails to return to facility in Easton, authorities say
A Northampton County Department of Corrections work release inmate didn’t return as scheduled at noon Sunday to the facility in Easton and is now being sought, according to a news release. Tan Van Tran, 52, was serving a four-month sentence in a domestic relations case, the department of corrections...
Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
WGAL
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of giving customers extra pills, submitting fraudulent claims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County pharmacist was charged last week after investigators say he gave customers extra pills and submitted fraudulent pharmacy claims. Richard Boahene, 40, is the owner of Qwik-Med Pharmacy in Columbia. A criminal complaint alleges he gave extra pills and changed the doctor's prescription.
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville are investigating the following incidents in Schuylkill County:. • Troopers said Pinecrest Tree Farm, located along Little Mountain Road at Summer Valley Road, in East Brunswick Township, New Ringgold, reported it sold 336 pine trees to JBK LLC of Minnesota for a total of $17,808. The business check deposited from JBK to pay for the trees was returned for insufficient funds. To date, JBK has failed to pay in full. The investigation is continuing.
Man gunned down in Norristown, Pa. was not the intended target: Police
Police say multiple people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.
PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited
ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
Times News
Man takes test drive, doesn’t return
A man took a test drive in a vehicle he said he was interested in buying, but never returned with the vehicle. State police at Fern Ridge said the incident occurred on Sept. 9 at Old Brand Auto, located at 1249 Route 209, in Gilbert, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers said the suspect appeared about 11 a.m. and said he was interested in purchasing a 2013 white BMW 328ix. The owner of the business allowed the suspect to take the vehicle for a test ride. He never returned. The owner notified troopers at 3:12 p.m.
Times News
Carbon Co. inmate dies
A male inmate at the Carbon County Correctional Facility has died. Schuylkill County Corner Dr. David J. Moylan III said Monday morning that the incident occurred one day last week. “Apparently, the inmate was alive when they found him (in the prison),” Moylan said. Moylan said that from there,...
abc27.com
Mount Joy man charged with alleged strangulation, assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Damon S. Skrimcovsky, 39, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was charged with alleged strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges after a domestic physical fight with his wife on Thursday, Oct. 6, per a police report. The Mount Joy Borough Police Department reported that Skrimcovsky’s wife...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Arrested For Kidnapping After Police Chase Into Montgomery County
It was a crime of opportunity. Two males, Jeremiah Thomas and Milan Dean-Brewer were minding their business at a gas station of the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when they observed a male get out of his car and go into the filling station to make a purchase. He left the car running and the two jumped into it and drove off. The car was unlocked as well. They did not know that a little girl was in the backseat, as they sped away from the store.
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
Slate Belt man arrested after groping girls at Palisades-Pen Argyl football game, authorities say
A 69-year-old Slate Belt man was arrested after he “groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students” during a football game Friday night at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, according to the district’s superintendent and Pennsylvania State Police. “The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested...
Man Impersonating Salvage Yard Worker Stabs Real Employee In York: Police
A man stole a salvage worker uniform, went on the property, and stabbed an employee, police say. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, of York, has been arrested following the stabbing at J&K Salvage at 1099 Kings Mill Road, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, according to a release by Spring Garden Township police department.
Suburban Philly Drug Dealer Sentenced In Inmate's Overdose
A 31-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 6 to six to 20 years in state prison for three drug-dealing cases in 2021, including one committed in the Bucks County Correctional Facility that led to an inmate’s overdose. Brian Joseph O’Connell, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to three counts of...
1 dead following crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
Police: Woman used another person's urine to pass test
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman was caught trying to pass off a drug-free urine sample as her own, police say. Tiffany A Utt, reportedly hid a glass tube under her clothes when she arrived at the Columbia County Probation office for a scheduled appointment on Sept. 2. Parole Officer Angela Hewett asked Utt to provide a urine sample, but while Utt was doing that, Hewett heard a puncture sound,...
