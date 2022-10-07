Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with Jaire Alexander, Packers’ comments after loss to Giants
Aaron Rodgers didn’t like what he heard from Jaire Alexander and his other Green Bay Packers teammates following their Week 5 loss to the New York Giants in London. The Packers had a massive collapse during Sunday’s game after leading 20-10 at halftime. The offense struggled in the second half, but it was the defense that made plenty of mistakes that led to a 14-point fourth-quarter for New York to steal the 27-22 win.
It's a catch! Randall Cobb makes spectacular toe-dragging sideline grab | Packers vs. Giants
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb makes a toe-tapping sideline catch for 14 yards. After initially being called an incomplete pass, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur challenged the call, resulting in an overturned call and a catch.
Saquon Barkley stars for Giants vs. Packers in London, sparks media discussion about RB's return to PSU form
Barkley finished the game with 13 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. He rounded out his production with three catches for 36 yards. While they weren’t gaudy numbers, Barkley’s game-winning touchdown and highlight-reel runs and cuts suddenly brought Penn State fans out of the woodwork. Also, it might be time to take the Giants seriously if Barkley is going to play this well.
Coaches get the worst of it in fan ratings after the Green Bay Packers lose to the New York Giants in London
As frustrated as Green Bay Packers fans were with the players' performance in the 27-22 loss Sunday to the New York Giants in London, they were even more frustrated with the Packers' coaches. The coaches got a worse average score than any of the position groups in our postgame fan...
Final thoughts on Packers matchup with Giants from London
The 3-1 Green Bay Packers take on the surprise 3-1 New York Giants, who, under new head coach Brian Daboll, have revitalized Saquon Barkley and been the winners of some close contests. Before these two teams face off on Sunday in London, I have my final thoughts on the matchup.
P.J. Walker sees first action this year for Carolina Panthers
Temple football alum P.J. Walker made his first appearance of the season for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, wrapping up the game at quarterback in a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Walker completed 5 of 6 passes for 60 yards on the final series of the contest. Rumors...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
Reserve quarterback enters transfer portal
Reserve quarterback Deacon Hill, who spent the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Sunday evening. Hill's decision comes a week after university officials fired Paul Chryst, who enjoyed a successful run as head coach of the Badgers until recent slippage. It also puts an end to questions about Wisconsin’s backup quarterback situation, which has been somewhat unclear since fifth-year senior Chase Wolf suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.
Matt Rhule contract buyout: Panthers owe coach more than $40 million
The Carolina Panthers are on the hook for a hefty buyout figure following Monday's firing of head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season. With four years left on his long-term seven-year contract, the Panthers owe Rhule more than $40 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rhule...
Falcons trade LB Deion Jones to Browns for NFL Draft compensation, reportedly
The Atlanta Falcons are trading linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns for future NFL Draft compensation, according to a report Sunday by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. In an effort to bolster the center of their defense after Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Browns figure to make changes on that side of the football after giving 238 yards rushing in this latest setback.
Packers' Randall Cobb turns back the clock in London
Entering Sunday, there have only been six instances in Randall Cobb's career — a career that now features 147 games played — where he's seen at least 13 targets. Most recently was Dec. 17, 2017, when Aaron Rodgers was back in the lineup for the first time since October following a broken collarbone. He hauled in seven of those targets for 84 yards and a touchdown while the highlight of Rodgers' day was the three interceptions he threw in an attempt to rally the Packers back into the NFC's playoff race.
Behind the Numbers: Packers crumble in second half vs. Giants
Matt LaFleur said it best following the Green Bay Packers Week 5 loss to the New York Giants – that’s as disappointing as it gets. The Packers held a two-score lead for much of the first half, but that quickly disappeared as the defense couldn’t get a stop, and the offense all of a sudden struggled to move the football.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/10: Defense Fails, Losses Mount, and a Need for Action
Tempers, I’ll admit, were short in the McBride household last night. There wasn’t a lot of patience, and there was a lot of frustration. The Cleveland Browns, you see, had lost yet another game they should have won in a typically embarrassing way that was easily foreseeable. A game like that impacts me in a lot of ways, as you can imagine, as the disappointment puts a pall over the rest of the day. I like to pride myself on rolling with the punches, but I got decked on Sunday afternoon.
5 keys to Packers beating Giants in London in Week 5
The Green Bay Packers can extend the team’s winning streak to four games by taking down the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. The Giants are a surprise 3-1 team under Brian Daboll, but the Packers are big betting favorites entering the franchise’s first trip to the United Kingdom in the NFL’s International Series.
Packers Embarrassed In Loss To Giants: 3 Takeaways
The fact that the Packers embarrassed themselves with this much talent on defense is bad. Jaire Alexander is a top five player at his position. Rashan Gary is having a breakout season and Preston Smith is also feasting on the other side. Kenny Clark is destroyting interior lineman. This is just scratching the surface of the amount of talent the Packers have on the defensive side of the ball. The individual talent is there but the team cannot seem to put it together for an entire game. The real blame tends to fall on the coach.
Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Auburn suggested by college football media after Carolina Panthers coach's firing
After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule Monday, following the team’s latest loss to the San Francisco 49ers, attention immediately turned to his coaching future. More specifically, there were a lot of suggestions for Rhule to go back to college to become a head coach again. Even more specifically, a lot of college football media suggested Nebraska or Auburn to back up the truck of money for Rhule, a noted successful college head coach in the past.
