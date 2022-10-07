The fact that the Packers embarrassed themselves with this much talent on defense is bad. Jaire Alexander is a top five player at his position. Rashan Gary is having a breakout season and Preston Smith is also feasting on the other side. Kenny Clark is destroyting interior lineman. This is just scratching the surface of the amount of talent the Packers have on the defensive side of the ball. The individual talent is there but the team cannot seem to put it together for an entire game. The real blame tends to fall on the coach.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO