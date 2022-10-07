ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 6

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 6 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 13 of 38 for 165 yards with a touchdown and nine carries for 52 yards in 42-10 loss to Georgia. Cale Millen, QB UConn: 1...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA to kick off midday

The sold out matchup of Oregon and UCLA will kick off midday. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host the No. 11 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 22 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Both teams have...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State QB decision for Washington State to be determined as Chance Nolan remains sidelined

Oregon State won’t name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Washington State until later this week as fifth-year junior Chance Nolan remains sidelined. Third-year freshman Ben Gulbranson made his first OSU career start last Saturday at Stanford. Nolan hasn’t participated since leaving the Utah game on Oct. 1 after the first quarter with what was called a neck strain. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Nolan is currently in concussion protocol.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks routed Arizona

No. 12 Oregon defeated Arizona, 49-22, Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ fifth win of the season. Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “Played a four-quarter game” and was glad about play...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon softball opens fall slate with sweep of Corban

Oregon softball opened its fall slate with a doubleheader sweep of Corban on Sunday. Raegan Breedlove struck out 11 over four perfect innings and Ariel Carlson drove in four runs in a 15-0 win for the Ducks and Allison Benning picked up a win in the circle and helped her own cause with a home run and three RBIs in a 17-2 win to cap the day at Jane Sanders Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
