Oregon State football: Luke Musgrave’s college future; Smith regrets kneeling on 2-point conversion
Has Oregon State seen the last of junior tight end Luke Musgrave?. Musgrave suffered a knee injury during the final minute of Oregon State’s 35-32 win over Fresno State on Sept. 11. Musgrave has not played since, and OSU coach Jonathan Smith told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he won’t return until at least November.
Oregon Ducks ‘fully expect’ Michigan to make return trip of men’s basketball home-and-home series
Sooner or later Michigan may finally visit Eugene for the back half of a home-and-home men’s basketball series with Oregon that began three seasons ago, but it won’t be in 2022-23. Oregon defeated Michigan, 71-70 in overtime, on Dec. 14, 2019 at a sold out Crisler Arena. The...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over Arizona Wildcats
The Oregon Ducks defeated Arizona 49-22 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) heading into a bye week before hosting No. 11 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Oct. 20 (12:30 p.m., FOX/FS1).
Recapping Oregon State’s Midnight Miracle at Stanford, looking ahead to WSU: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s 28-27 win over Stanford. Also on the menu is a look at Saturday’s upcoming game against Washington State in Reser Stadium. Good fortune or...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 6
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 6 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 13 of 38 for 165 yards with a touchdown and nine carries for 52 yards in 42-10 loss to Georgia. Cale Millen, QB UConn: 1...
Oregon Ducks cornerback Dontae Manning called for targeting against Arizona
Oregon will be without a third defensive back for the remainder of Saturday’s game against Arizona. Cornerback Dontae Manning was penalized for targeting with 3:53 to go in the second quarter. Following an incomplete pass by UA’s Jayden de Laura for Jacob Cowing after which Manning hit the defenseless...
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
Oregon Ducks, UCLA to kick off midday
The sold out matchup of Oregon and UCLA will kick off midday. The No. 12 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host the No. 11 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 22 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Both teams have...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State, riding the high of a 28-27 comeback win at Stanford, returns to Reser Stadium for the first of two consecutive games when the Beavers play host to Washington State at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here is a first look at the Cougars:. Washington State at Oregon State. When: 6...
Oregon State QB decision for Washington State to be determined as Chance Nolan remains sidelined
Oregon State won’t name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Washington State until later this week as fifth-year junior Chance Nolan remains sidelined. Third-year freshman Ben Gulbranson made his first OSU career start last Saturday at Stanford. Nolan hasn’t participated since leaving the Utah game on Oct. 1 after the first quarter with what was called a neck strain. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Nolan is currently in concussion protocol.
What they’re saying nationally, in Tucson after Oregon Ducks beat Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. The win sends the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) into a bye week tied atop the Pac-12. They will host UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Oct. 22. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Oregon men’s basketball center Nate Bittle out 1-2 more weeks with sprained left foot
Oregon center Nate Bittle is still recovering from a left foot sprain he suffered during the team’s trip to Canada in late August. Bittle had a walking boot on his left foot and did not practice with the Ducks during their practice Monday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. “We...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks routed Arizona
No. 12 Oregon defeated Arizona, 49-22, Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ fifth win of the season. Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “Played a four-quarter game” and was glad about play...
Bill Oram: Unbeaten UCLA gives soaring Oregon Ducks a chance at redemption
When Oregon had its doors blown off by Georgia on the first Saturday of the season, it was hard to envision the Ducks recovering to make much of a splash on the national stage. A 46-point blowout tends to lay a heavy blanket of fog on the horizon. That night...
Oregon softball opens fall slate with sweep of Corban
Oregon softball opened its fall slate with a doubleheader sweep of Corban on Sunday. Raegan Breedlove struck out 11 over four perfect innings and Ariel Carlson drove in four runs in a 15-0 win for the Ducks and Allison Benning picked up a win in the circle and helped her own cause with a home run and three RBIs in a 17-2 win to cap the day at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Oregon Ducks gain ground in college football polls after beating Arizona
The Oregon Ducks gained ground in the polls after beating the Arizona Wildcats. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) landed at No. 12 with 893 points in the AP poll and No. 11 with 885 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-22 win over the Wildcats. That’s up from No. 12 with 872 points and 823 points last week, respectively.
Oregon State might have saved its season with unforgettable 28-27 comeback win over Stanford
College football teams are told they have 24 hours to celebrate a win or mourn a loss, then forget about it. Time to move on to next week’s opponent. Good luck with that, Oregon State. Left for dead several times during the second half, the Beavers constructed an improbable...
Watch Tre’Shaun Harrison’s game-winning touchdown, more highlights as Oregon State rallies past Stanford
Oregon State pulled off a stunning 28-27 victory against Stanford on Saturday night in the latest edition of Pac-12 After Dark. With the Beavers down by five points with just seconds remaining, quarterback Ben Gulbranson fired a pass toward the right sideline, looking for receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison. As Harrison...
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
