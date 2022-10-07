ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Debut Two Weeks Earlier in November 2023

It was revealed on Tuesday that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023. “Dune” has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s “Blade,” which was delayed on Tuesday to Sept. 6, 2024.
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Casts Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount. “Rise of the Beasts” director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production through an Instagram...
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle

Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
Prime Video Shares Teaser for ‘Riches’ Family Drama Series (TV News Roundup)

The high-stakes series is written and created by Abby Ajayi and stars ​​Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani. More from Variety. Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce 'Natives' Docuseries (TV News Roundup) James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda to Return On-Screen for...
Tito Puente, Known As “The King Of Latin Music”, Gets Google Doodle In Remembrance Of His Legacy

Tito Puente’s legacy in music was honored with a Google Doodle during Hispanic Heritage Month. Puerto Rican artist Carlos Aponte celebrated the late “King of Latin Music” with an animated video Doodle that has graced Google’s homepage. Puente was born on April 20, 1923 at Harlem Hospital Center in New York City’s Spanish Harlem. He was a teenager when he started his career as a drummer and became one of the most prominent names in Latin music. Puente was a percussionist, composer, songwriter, recording artist, and bandleader with a career that spanned five decades. He was posthumously recognized at the first-ever Latin...
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show

San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season.  And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
