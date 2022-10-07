ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

woay.com

Princeton police seeking public assistance searching for missing woman

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – State police and Princeton authorities seek the community’s help finding Angela Marie Cecil-Lawrence. Witnesses report last seeing her in the Princeton area on October 2. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, contact West Virginia State Police at 304-425-2101.
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient

ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Traffic Garden teaches little tikes the rules of the road

ROANOKE, Va. – Watch out world, Roanoke’s youngest drivers are hitting the streets – well, the parking lot – and just on bikes. “I learned that it’s a really safe place for kids to realize how to learn how to ride a bike and how different people will help you and guide you,” said 5th grader Kalise Flood.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNT-TV

WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
PRINCETON, WV
wfirnews.com

Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash

Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

‘Three feet from the heat:’ How to stay warm while also staying safe

VINTON, Va. – It’s that time of year when temperatures take a drastic turn as the sun sets, which means people are turning on their heat for the first time in months. Whether you’re trying to stay warm by turning on the heat, sitting next to a fireplace, or with a space heater, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator, Brian Clingenpeel wants to remind people of the three feet rule.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Fire-EMS share safety tips to remember during Fire Prevention Week

Roanoke Fire-EMS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week by reminding the community of key safety tips. Fire Prevention Week is being celebrated from Oct. 9th to the 15th. This year’s campaign focuses on “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” This message works to educate everyone about the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged for shooting a man in Bedford County’s Big Island Monday. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
ROANOKE, VA

