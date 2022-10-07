Read full article on original website
woay.com
Princeton police seeking public assistance searching for missing woman
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – State police and Princeton authorities seek the community’s help finding Angela Marie Cecil-Lawrence. Witnesses report last seeing her in the Princeton area on October 2. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, contact West Virginia State Police at 304-425-2101.
WSLS
Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient
ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
WSLS
Traffic Garden teaches little tikes the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. – Watch out world, Roanoke’s youngest drivers are hitting the streets – well, the parking lot – and just on bikes. “I learned that it’s a really safe place for kids to realize how to learn how to ride a bike and how different people will help you and guide you,” said 5th grader Kalise Flood.
WVNT-TV
WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County
PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
wfirnews.com
Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash
Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
WSLS
Police identify victim of fatal pedestrian crash in Roanoke parking lot
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman who died after being hit by a car in a Carilion Clinic parking lot. Temple Jackson, 66, of Roanoke was identified as the woman who was fatally hit by a car on Monday, Oct. 3 around noon. When officers arrived at...
WSLS
‘Three feet from the heat:’ How to stay warm while also staying safe
VINTON, Va. – It’s that time of year when temperatures take a drastic turn as the sun sets, which means people are turning on their heat for the first time in months. Whether you’re trying to stay warm by turning on the heat, sitting next to a fireplace, or with a space heater, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator, Brian Clingenpeel wants to remind people of the three feet rule.
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS share safety tips to remember during Fire Prevention Week
Roanoke Fire-EMS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week by reminding the community of key safety tips. Fire Prevention Week is being celebrated from Oct. 9th to the 15th. This year’s campaign focuses on “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” This message works to educate everyone about the...
WTAP
Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season
JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ryan Cook has been growing over-sized crops since just last year. Accumulating six West Virginia state records, including the largest butternut squash in the process. Last weekend, Cook added another accolade to his gargantuan gardening reputation when he broke the world record for most giant...
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
WSLS
20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
WDBJ7.com
Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple. The department says the...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Fire responds to Flat Top Mountain for injured hiker
(WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department responded to an injured hiker on Flat Top Mountain Sunday evening. According to Bedford communications, the injuries are not serious and there is no further danger to anyone else.
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WDBJ7.com
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged for shooting a man in Bedford County’s Big Island Monday. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
wfirnews.com
Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Bedford County shooting, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:30 p.m.:. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. On Monday at 2:44 p.m, authorities said they received a report of a person that had been shot...
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
