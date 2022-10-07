Read full article on original website
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
WWE News: The Boogeyman Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return, Playlist of Bray Wyatt’s Most Chilling Moments
– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman took note of the return of Bray Wyatt last night at Extreme Rules. Earlier today, he posted some photos of himself and The Fiend, along with one of him meeting Wyatt. It also reads, “Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha.” you can check out his tweet below.
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
Bray Wyatt Revealed as White Rabbit, Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules
– It was a glorious return at WWE Extreme Rules. For months, fans have wondered to the answer behind the mystery of the recent White Rabbit angle, which was finally revealed tonight as Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in Phildalphia. Following the Fight Pit main event match, fans quickly found out the identity of the White Rabbit once they could start hearing once again Wyatt singing, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.”
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
Final Act of The Miz Vs. Gritty Comes To An Explosive Finish
In the thrilling conclusion to the recurring saga of The Miz and Gritty during tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, Miz finally snapped. Gritty, mascot for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, consistently appeared wherever The Miz was almost all night, trying to establish a level of welcome and camaraderie with the wrestler. Miz was less than appreciative of the gestures, apparently under the impression that this was part of Dexter Lumis’ ongoing antagonism. Lumis was indeed present for the final explosive conclusion of tonight’s arc, albeit not precisely where The Miz assumed him to be.
Pantoja’s NJPW Declaration of Power 2022 Review
October 10th, 2022 | Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 4,059. I had a loaded Monday and actually have a pretty busy week overall so this review had to wait a bit. This show name is a big step down from King of Pro Wrestling. Things opened...
Hikuleo Comments on Karl Anderson’s Return to WWE, Asks If He’s Hiding
– As previously reported, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) returned to WWE last night on Raw. Anderson was previously scheduled to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo next month at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka. Hikuleo noted Anderson’s WWE return last night on Twitter, asking Anderson if he was hiding from him.
Tony Khan Weighs In On the Importance of AEW Dynamite’s Canada Debut
AEW Dynamite hits Canada for the first time this week, and Tony Khan recently discussed the importance of the debut. Khan spoke with The Star for a new interview promoting Wednesday’s show in Toronto and you can see a couple highlights below:. On the importance of AEW making its...
Backstage Rumor of More Wrestlers Returning To WWE Soon
PWInsider reports that two wrestlers released from WWE are set to make their return soon, according to several different sources in the company. It was noted that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are believed to be on their way back after being released in 2020. They will likely be hitting the RAW brand as soon as this month for a reunion of the OC with AJ Styles.
Note On Bray Wyatt & Good Brothers’ Brand Statuses In WWE
A new report has some details on what shows we’ll see Bray Wyatt and the Good Brothers on going forward. Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules on Saturday, while Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned on last night’s Raw to reunite with AJ Styles in his feud with The Judgment Day.
NXT Star Reportedly At WWE Raw Taping
A new report reveals that a WWE NXT star is at tonight’s taping of Raw. PWInsider reports that Carmelo Hayes worked tonight’s WWE Main Event taping in a match against Cedric Alexander. The results from the Main Event taping are not yet in. Hayes is competing in the...
WWE News: More Crossovers Expected Between Brands, R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin Note
– It looks as if we could be seeing more crossover between the brands in WWE, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that more crossover between WWE’s brands are expected to occur going forward. In addition, more NXT stars are expected to “get looks” by appearing on WWE Main Event tapings.
NWA Powerrr Results 10.11.22: #1 Contenders Determined, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday and saw the crowning of two new #1 contenders. You can see the full results from the show, which aired in FITE TV, below per WZ:. * The Hex def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. * Homicide did an interview and...
NXT Stars Work WWE Main Event Taping
A new report reveals that two WWE NXT stars are at tonight’s Raw working the WWE Main Event taping. PWInsider reports that Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner worked tonight’s WWE Main Event taping, wrestling Cedric Alexander and R-Truth. The results from the Main Event taping are not yet...
The Rock Claims That He Is The Current Head Of The Table
The Public Enemies Podcast tweeted a video clip of an interview from The Rundown with The Rock as part of the publicity for the upcoming Black Adam film. The star was asked about the potential of facing off with Roman Reigns for the title of Head of the Table at the next WrestleMania, and while Johnson refused to specifically confirm that any plans for such a match are actually in the works, he was willing to share that he’s “very close” to a number of people affiliated with the event, saying that “they’ve talked about this” and that he likes the idea.
Syuri Kondo Names Talent She Wants Matches Against
Speaking recently with MMAMania, World of STARDOM Champion Syuri Kondo shared her future goals and listed a few people she would like as opponents. Not only would she like to face down old rivals, but the wrestler has some new targets she’d like to test herself against. “I want...
