The Public Enemies Podcast tweeted a video clip of an interview from The Rundown with The Rock as part of the publicity for the upcoming Black Adam film. The star was asked about the potential of facing off with Roman Reigns for the title of Head of the Table at the next WrestleMania, and while Johnson refused to specifically confirm that any plans for such a match are actually in the works, he was willing to share that he’s “very close” to a number of people affiliated with the event, saying that “they’ve talked about this” and that he likes the idea.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO