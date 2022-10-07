ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Biden’s marijuana pardon means for Ohio, resentencing for woman who killed officer Shane Bartek, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

 4 days ago
Gateway blanket pardon. What’s next? Blanket pardon for illegal aliens? A whole new crop of Dreamers? Then what? It’s Federal law. He is The Executive Branch. He is legislating from behind The Resolute Desk. I could give 2fs about pot. Abuse of Presidential power is the issue here.

WKYC

I Promise Students Have Questions for 3News Leon Bibb

AKRON, Ohio — Leon Bibb has over 40 years experience as a television journalist in Cleveland. He is currently working as a senior reporter and commentator for 3News. He began his career at that NBC television station in 1979 and worked there for 16 years before moving to WEWS-TV5, the ABC station in Cleveland, where he worked for 22 years. At both television stations, Bibb served as a news anchor and a reporter for all the major newscasts.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
CLEVELAND, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron man will serve at least 21 years in prison for 2020 bar killing

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has received his punishment for a murder than followed a large bar fight two years ago. Summit County Judge Christine Croce on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Nelson Becton to life in prison for the killing of Jaison Ragsdale, with the possibility of parole after 21 years. A jury found Becton guilty last week of murder and felonious assault (both with gun specifications), along with having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Dave's Markets coming to Cleveland Heights soon

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dave's Markets will soon open a new location in Cleveland Heights, the fifth-generation family-owned business announced in a news release. "We are excited to announce that Dave’s will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights," a post on its Facebook page read.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
