What Biden’s marijuana pardon means for Ohio, resentencing for woman who killed officer Shane Bartek, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Helix
4d ago
Gateway blanket pardon. What’s next? Blanket pardon for illegal aliens? A whole new crop of Dreamers? Then what? It’s Federal law. He is The Executive Branch. He is legislating from behind The Resolute Desk. I could give 2fs about pot. Abuse of Presidential power is the issue here.
15
VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place
CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching. Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A few of the big statewide races include:. Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton...
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
YouTube star Adam the Woo visits Cleveland, where to get Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb’s ‘Chubb Crunch’ cereal for charity, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out where YouTube star Adam the Woo hung out in Cleveland during the Wild Card Series, what general manager...
Issue 1: Voters to decide if judges must consider public safety when setting cash bail in Ohio constitutional amendment
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to amend the Ohio Constitution to require judges to consider public safety when setting cash bail for those accused of crimes. Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly pushed for Issue 1 to be added to the November ballot...
WKYC
I Promise Students Have Questions for 3News Leon Bibb
AKRON, Ohio — Leon Bibb has over 40 years experience as a television journalist in Cleveland. He is currently working as a senior reporter and commentator for 3News. He began his career at that NBC television station in 1979 and worked there for 16 years before moving to WEWS-TV5, the ABC station in Cleveland, where he worked for 22 years. At both television stations, Bibb served as a news anchor and a reporter for all the major newscasts.
Judge rules jury in wife killing won’t be told about man’s conviction earlier for killing his first wife in Ohio
A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter Warshaw is a significant blow to Mercer County prosecutors trying […]
Did Ryan or Vance win the debate? A check in on our poll
For the first time, JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) went head-to-head in a statewide debate trying to win over voters for the Ohio Senate seat.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The Spectrum: Ohio’s Senate, governor races; history made at US Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: With one day left until they face off on the debate stage, JD Vance and Tim Ryan lay out the reason why Ohioans should send them to Washington. “I want the Republican party to be a party that puts our citizens first,” Vance said. “I’ll even […]
Destination Cleveland reports 17% tourism increase, $9.3 billion economic impact for Cuyahoga County in 2021
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a drop in travel in 2020, tourism in Cuyahoga County bounced back in 2021. On Tuesday, Destination Cleveland, the destination marketing and management organization for Cuyahoga County, released its...
March for Jayland Walker held in Akron to call for unity and justice
AKRON, Ohio — A march was held in Akron at 1 p.m. on Monday as a group gathered to demand unity and justice for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by eight officers amid an overnight chase more than three months ago. Groups who participated in the Monday...
Leading with Pride: Meet Cleveland’s Latino leader who’s bringing communities together
CLEVELAND — This Hispanic Heritage Month, 3News is spotlighting local Latino leaders that are opening new doors to inclusion among the community. One Cleveland woman is being recognized for leading the way, bringing two communities together with pride. Marisol Martinez recognizes Cleveland as home. “This is my base,” Martinez...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
WKYC
Cleveland City Council blocks conversion therapy and expand shot spotter tech in Monday meeting
American Rescue Plan Act money will be used to expand shot spotter technology. Conversion therapy by mental health professionals on minors has been blocked.
Akron man will serve at least 21 years in prison for 2020 bar killing
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has received his punishment for a murder than followed a large bar fight two years ago. Summit County Judge Christine Croce on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Nelson Becton to life in prison for the killing of Jaison Ragsdale, with the possibility of parole after 21 years. A jury found Becton guilty last week of murder and felonious assault (both with gun specifications), along with having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.
As Ohio Republicans loosen state’s gun laws, poll finds voters overwhelmingly favor several new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state, a new poll has found. However, a majority of Ohio voters also support arming teachers in schools – something...
hometownstations.com
More Than 4 Million Deadly Dosages of Fentanyl Seized in Ohio During DEA Enforcement Surge
Press Release from the Department of Justice: CLEVELAND – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division today announced the results of an enforcement operation that resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across Ohio. As part of the...
Dave's Markets coming to Cleveland Heights soon
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dave's Markets will soon open a new location in Cleveland Heights, the fifth-generation family-owned business announced in a news release. "We are excited to announce that Dave’s will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights," a post on its Facebook page read.
WKYC
