Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
5 New Best Crypto ICOs to Invest in 2023
An initial coin offering (ICO) is a popular way to raise funds for products and services related to cryptocurrency. If a company is seeking to raise money for creating a new coin, app, or service, it can launch an ICO in order to raise funds. Investors are offered to buy...
Bitcoin And Smartphones: How Mobile Devices Can Help Bring Mass Crypto Adoption
Bitcoin is already in existence for more than a decade now, being first introduced in 2009. Many years later, the asset established itself as the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, not to mention popularity. Its market cap currently stands at over $370 billion and despite being down 72%...
Small Budget? Invest in Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Uniswap for Potentially Big Long-Term Gains
As the popularity of blockchains continues to gain traction, new tokens are launched daily. Several new platforms have piqued the interest of traders and investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a relatively new cryptocurrency. It’s a cryptocurrency with a lot of potential and might deliver huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI).
Why Paul Tudor Jones Always Has Money In Bitcoin
In a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Paul Tudor Jones (PTJ) reiterated his support for Bitcoin. In 2020, the legendary investor publicly revealed a bullish stance on the cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation and a digital version of gold. Paul Tudor Jones commented on the current macroeconomic...
Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin
The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
Here’s Why You Should Invest In Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin In The Ongoing Bear Market
Over the last few years, there has not been a crypto category that has made more significant strides within the cryptocurrency industry than meme coins. Initially clowned for their comedic nature and lack of use cases or real-life applications, meme coins have continually defied the odds within the crypto space and are now one of its most in-demand tokens. A major reason for this is their immense utility, renowned for turning individuals into millionaires overnight, as seen during the height of the meme coin frenzy. At a time when the volatility within the industry is at an all-time high, meme coins are emerging as suitable candidates for investments that struggling investors ought to make the most of.
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
Big Eyes Coin Amassed $500,000 In The Last 24 Hours! Can Dogecoin Keep Up With Cat’s Gimmicks?
It is no secret that the world of crypto is currently going through a rough patch. Eight months ago, the market’s overall capitalisation reached nearly $3 trillion, signifying a prosperous future for an industry that took everyone by surprise. However, fast forward to the present moment, and the same metric barely exceeds the $1 trillion mark.
Is It Time To Begin Talking Seriously About Bitcoin?
No one believed in cryptocurrency for a long time, it was not taken seriously, and blockchain technologies seemed to many to be a game in virtual reality. Today, everyone knows about Bitcoin, they are trying to figure out blockchain technology, and the crypto is used not only to buy goods and services but also to develop a business.
Turkey Ramps Up Efforts To Become The Next Crypto And Blockchain Hub
Turkish residents continuously maintain a bullish stance on crypto transactions despite the bear markets. Ismail H. Polat, a media lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, said the driving factor is the high inflation. Recent reports show the Turkish crypto industry is working to build the crypto ecosystem amid the...
Big Eyes Coin Enters Stage 4 Of Presale, Is Shiba Inu At Risk Of Being Overtaken By Its Cat Crypto Counterpart?
Big Eyes coin (BIG) has officially opened stage 4 of its presale and if its first three stages bear any relevance, this meme crypto has immense potential in the market. With over 5 million dollars raised already, the Big Eyes rocketship is heading straight to the stars and it’s not crashing any time soon.
Bitcoin Rising In The Gulf: UAE Sees Crypto Market Growing 10-Times This Year
The Bitcoin (and crypto market in general) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is the fastest growing in the world, according to a report by Forkast, citing data from Chainalysis. Countries that are part of MENA are Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait and Lebanon....
Why Bitcoin Investors – Who Are Paranoid About Hacks – Are Turning To ‘Old’ Tech
Bitcoin and its fellow cryptocurrencies are on their way to show the world one of the biggest ironies in the field of financial technology. These assets, widely heralded as the future of FinTech, might turn back time and go old school courtesy of holders who are paranoid about protecting their investment from the bad guys who are out there to steal their hard-earned money.
Huobi To Be Acquired By About Capital, This Could Make Listing Easier For New Projects Like Uniglo.io
Huobi has for many years been a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in China. Founded in 2013, the exchange has seen rapid growth with the expansion of crypto into the spotlight and volumes increasing dramatically year on year. Rival exchange Binance began spreading out worldwide to increase its customer base, with Huobi’s main market remaining domestic. After the governmental decision to make all crypto transactions illegal in 2021, both Binance and Huobi halted all service to the Chinese community, dramatically affecting the latter’s volumes and user numbers. There were already rumors that the founder, Leon Li, was looking to sell his majority share of the company for $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
How Can Cryptocurrency Brands and Publishers Effectively Utilize Digital Marketing Techniques?
In over a decade, cryptocurrencies have made an indelible mark on the global economy. The multi-billion dollar crypto market, with hundreds of millions of users, has necessitated the development of new products and services that can propel its growth. As with any new product or service offering, crypto businesses also...
Bitcoin, Volatile? No, It’s Actually The Dow Jones Now That Is – Here’s Why
Bitcoin maintains a limited trading range between $18,985 and $19,675 during the weekend. The alpha cryptocurrency has just lost its $20k handle. Sunday’s data from Coingecko indicates that BTC is currently trading at $19,499, an increase of 1% over the last week. However, it is not Bitcoin’s narrow trading...
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
These are the 5 Best Performing Cryptos of the Week
Another action-packed week in the crypto market is coming to a close. While large-cap coins like bitcoin and ethereum have given a lukewarm performance with no major highs and lows, these five cryptos are glowing hot. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) To say Tamadoge had an eventful week would be an understatement....
