Bay Minette, AL

Foley woman missing since October 8th found safe

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, Hurley was found safe on Tuesday, October 11th. ORIGINAL: The Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley who was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
What to know about parasailing in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Before we headed to Gulf Shores, Alabama for our most recent trip, I was the only member of my family who had been parasailing before. We were on a missing to change that, and do more of an adventure sort of based trip, and that’s exactly what we did!
Carnival Ecstasy begins final trip out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After less than a year back in operation Mobile will once again say goodbye to a cruise ship at least for a while. A celebration is planned today to send off the Carnival Ecstasy. Later today, the Carnival Ecstasy will begin not only its final cruise trip out of Mobile but […]
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
Foley store pops with mega sale

The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
FOLEY, AL
Blue Angels return from West Coast tour today

Final Update: The Blue Angels started Buzzing the Beach in Fort Morgan stayed on the beach through Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. They flew to the middle of Perdido Key before turning north. The east end of Perdido Key to Pensacola Beach didn't get the buzz today. The Blues arrived...
