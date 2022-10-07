Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
Fire at Key West Lounge in West Mobile
A massive fire breaks out at a business on Airport Boulevard in West Mobile.
Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
utv44.com
Foley woman missing since October 8th found safe
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, Hurley was found safe on Tuesday, October 11th. ORIGINAL: The Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley who was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
wtvy.com
Unsuspecting Baldwin County woman buys human fetus and cremated remains in storage unit auction
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In a disturbing story which spans both sides of Mobile Bay, a Baldwin County woman found cremated human remains and a fetus in a jar after purchasing a storage unit in an online auction. It wasn’t until she got the boxes home from Mobile and began going through them that she made the bizarre discovery.
WEAR
NAS Pensacola student arrested for making threat to Santa Rosa County school
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An active duty student at NAS Pensacola was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly making a threat to a Santa Rosa County school. John Stewart Hawkins, 22, is accused of making a threat with a weapon. His charge is listed as Threat to Bomb. Hawkins was arrested Tuesday...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
2 suspects, including teen, arrested in Navco Road death investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people they believe are connected to the Oct. 5 death of a man whose body was found in a ditch off Navco Road. Police arrested a 17-year-old and Kevin Sanders, 20. Police said both will be charged with murder. D’Angelo Wallace, 23, was found shot dead a […]
Spanevelo case continued, jury selection slated for next week
UPDATE — The case has been continued until next week, with jury selection beginning on Monday and the trial beginning on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 is currently waiting on more details from the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court. We will update this story when more information is available. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — […]
Plans in the works for refurbishing old Frith's Bait Shop property
Short-term rentals, retail space and mobile vendor court in plans. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – A new, fresh look is coming to an iconic corner in Gulf Shores in an innovative approach merging the old with the new at the former Frith’s Bait Shop location. Frith’s...
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
familyvacationsus.com
What to know about parasailing in Gulf Shores, Alabama
Before we headed to Gulf Shores, Alabama for our most recent trip, I was the only member of my family who had been parasailing before. We were on a missing to change that, and do more of an adventure sort of based trip, and that’s exactly what we did!
Carnival Ecstasy begins final trip out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After less than a year back in operation Mobile will once again say goodbye to a cruise ship at least for a while. A celebration is planned today to send off the Carnival Ecstasy. Later today, the Carnival Ecstasy will begin not only its final cruise trip out of Mobile but […]
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
Chickasaw City Schools in the process of putting Narcan in schools
As we are seeing fentanyl in more and more places, school districts are taking precautions, by keeping the drug that can treat an opioid overdose on hand at their schools.
Foley store pops with mega sale
The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutors: Accused Gulf Coast Walmart arson plotters earned money through fraud, shoplifting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people charged with plotting to set fires to Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast engaged in “sophisticated shoplifting schemes” and financial fraud to pay their living expenses in Lillian, according to new allegations in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office made the allegations...
Blue Angels return from West Coast tour today
Final Update: The Blue Angels started Buzzing the Beach in Fort Morgan stayed on the beach through Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. They flew to the middle of Perdido Key before turning north. The east end of Perdido Key to Pensacola Beach didn't get the buzz today. The Blues arrived...
