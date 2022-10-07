Read full article on original website
Report: Nevada Halloween Spending Projected to Reach $171 Million
Retailers across the Silver State are stocking up for a night of costumes, candy and frights. Nevada consumers are projected to spend $171.2 million on sugary sweets, scary decorations and dazzling costumes to celebrate Halloween this year, according to estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN). Nationally, an estimated...
DMV Offers Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents
New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division
The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
Nevada gas prices starting to decline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
BLM and Northern Nevada Correctional Center saddle-started wild horse adoption a success
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on October 8, 2022. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd management areas...
Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan
The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo
As Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has campaigned for governor, he has cast himself as a moderate Republican who has devoted his life to protecting Nevadans. The post On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
Nevada Launches Abortion Access Information Website
State officials say the site is another step forward in protecting and expanding abortion access in response to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The State does not direct or disburse any general fund toward crisis pregnancy centers.
Las Vegas valley 'water cops' crackdown on water waste violators
During a time when our water levels are so low the Las Vegas Valley Water District's top priority is to help us conserve water and crack down on violators.
24/7 no more: NDOT announces change to HOV lane hours
HOV lanes will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, starting on Monday, Oct. 24, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced on Monday.
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
Rural Nevada casino owner sues to allow sports betting at his Washington cardrooms
Maverick Gaming, which owns four casinos in rural Nevada, wants to add sports betting to its Washington cardrooms but is being blocked by state lawmakers and Indian tribes. The post Rural Nevada casino owner sues to allow sports betting at his Washington cardrooms appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada task force to address drug overdoses
Through the state Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada has announced plans to create a task force to address increasing rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s Substance Use Response Working Group and the human services department’s Stephanie Woodard outlined the need for a task force earlier this week, officials said.
DOJ programs aid over $21 million in funding for Nevada law enforcement agencies
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. These awards come through various programs at the Department...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Red Cross of Northern Nevada offers smoke alarm installation honoring Fire Protection Week
This Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster. Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you...
