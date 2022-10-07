ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2news.com

Report: Nevada Halloween Spending Projected to Reach $171 Million

Retailers across the Silver State are stocking up for a night of costumes, candy and frights. Nevada consumers are projected to spend $171.2 million on sugary sweets, scary decorations and dazzling costumes to celebrate Halloween this year, according to estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN). Nationally, an estimated...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

DMV Offers Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents

New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
NEVADA STATE
businesspress.vegas

Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division

The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative

The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities

A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gas prices starting to decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan

The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Launches Abortion Access Information Website

State officials say the site is another step forward in protecting and expanding abortion access in response to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The State does not direct or disburse any general fund toward crisis pregnancy centers.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada task force to address drug overdoses

Through the state Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada has announced plans to create a task force to address increasing rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s Substance Use Response Working Group and the human services department’s Stephanie Woodard outlined the need for a task force earlier this week, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

DOJ programs aid over $21 million in funding for Nevada law enforcement agencies

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. These awards come through various programs at the Department...
NEVADA STATE
NEWStalk 870

