Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

TxDOT shares Hamshire Road Overpass demolition details

The Texas Department of Transportation announced an overpass demolition scheduled this month. The Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 will be closed for demolition Oct. 28 as part of the Interstate 10 widening project. Following demolition, I-10 will be built as an overpass with Hamshire Road being rebuilt at ground level...
Port Arthur News

Jefferson County details burn ban requirements

County Judge Jeff Branick on Monday issued a burn ban for all of Jefferson County, effective for 90 days. The order prohibits residents from burning debris outside, as recent dry weather conditions can make them uncontrollable. Anyone caught in violation of the order is subject to be charged with a...
Port Arthur News

Tropical Storm Karl forms in southwest Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Weather Service, there is no significant impacts for Southeast Texas & Southwest Louisiana projected as of Tuesday afternoon. The only impact will be additional moisture introduced to the area. This will help boost rain chances...
Port Arthur News

Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID

Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
Orange Leader

SUV with 11 passengers involved in fatal I-10 crash

BEAUMONT — The name of the driver and his adult passenger were released Monday, the latest update shared by authorities who are investigating a fatal wreck involving an SUV with 11 occupants. The crash claimed the life of one victim, an 11-year-old who’s name has not been released.
12NewsNow

Man hit, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday night along Twin City Highway

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man on Twin City Highway late Sunday night. A man was struck by an unknown vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday night while he was walking down the center of Twin City Highway, also known as Texas Highway 347, near the intersection with Woodlawn St. according to a news release from the Texas DPS.
Port Arthur News

Department of Public Safety identifies Port Arthur man killed after vehicle struck him, drove off

Authorities have identified the Port Arthur man killed Sunday in an auto-pedestrian collision. The victim is identified as 60-year-old Rafael Antonio Simpson Lacayo of Port Arthur. This investigation remains ongoing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information relating to the vehicle or driver involved is asked...
KFDM-TV

Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on Highway 69 in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the Highway 69 frontage road in Port Arthur near the IHOP restaurant. An 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Highway 69 southbound from Hwy 365 is shutdown while police on the scene conduct...
Port Arthur News

Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
kjas.com

Person of interest in Beaumont murder and house fire remains at-large in Lufkin area

A Beaumont man, who police there say is a person of interest in a murder and house fire on Friday, remains at-large in the Lufkin area after fleeing from Huntington Police. Police are searching for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, in regards to a house fire that occurred on Dallas Avenue in the north end of Beaumont. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside.
BEAUMONT, TX

