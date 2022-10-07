Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
TxDOT shares Hamshire Road Overpass demolition details
The Texas Department of Transportation announced an overpass demolition scheduled this month. The Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 will be closed for demolition Oct. 28 as part of the Interstate 10 widening project. Following demolition, I-10 will be built as an overpass with Hamshire Road being rebuilt at ground level...
Boil water notice remains in effect for portions of Liberty County after pump repairs
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice issued for the cities of Daisetta and Hull remains in effect after water issues caused school cancelations in Liberty County. The notice was issued Friday and remains in effect after crews spent days attempting to complete pump repairs. Classes for Hull-Daisetta...
fox26houston.com
Roughly 60-year-old water pump fails; 2 Texas towns left days without water
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - People living in Hull and Daisetta, Texas have been without drinking water for more than four days. "Most people don’t know who to yell at right now, because we don’t have water," said Lillian England. "We’re looking at a week at least of nothing but yuck."
Port Arthur News
Jefferson County details burn ban requirements
County Judge Jeff Branick on Monday issued a burn ban for all of Jefferson County, effective for 90 days. The order prohibits residents from burning debris outside, as recent dry weather conditions can make them uncontrollable. Anyone caught in violation of the order is subject to be charged with a...
Port Arthur News
Tropical Storm Karl forms in southwest Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Weather Service, there is no significant impacts for Southeast Texas & Southwest Louisiana projected as of Tuesday afternoon. The only impact will be additional moisture introduced to the area. This will help boost rain chances...
Port Arthur News
Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID
Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
KFDM-TV
DPS searching for driver who left scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 347
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a driver who left the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. Troopers and Port Arthur Police responded to the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 347 near Woodlawn Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that...
Orange Leader
SUV with 11 passengers involved in fatal I-10 crash
BEAUMONT — The name of the driver and his adult passenger were released Monday, the latest update shared by authorities who are investigating a fatal wreck involving an SUV with 11 occupants. The crash claimed the life of one victim, an 11-year-old who’s name has not been released.
Man hit, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday night along Twin City Highway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man on Twin City Highway late Sunday night. A man was struck by an unknown vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday night while he was walking down the center of Twin City Highway, also known as Texas Highway 347, near the intersection with Woodlawn St. according to a news release from the Texas DPS.
Port Arthur News
Department of Public Safety identifies Port Arthur man killed after vehicle struck him, drove off
Authorities have identified the Port Arthur man killed Sunday in an auto-pedestrian collision. The victim is identified as 60-year-old Rafael Antonio Simpson Lacayo of Port Arthur. This investigation remains ongoing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information relating to the vehicle or driver involved is asked...
KFDM-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on Highway 69 in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the Highway 69 frontage road in Port Arthur near the IHOP restaurant. An 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Highway 69 southbound from Hwy 365 is shutdown while police on the scene conduct...
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Beaumont's North End
BEAUMONT, Texas — No injuries reported after a fire broke out at a Beaumont apartment complex in the city's North End. It happened Monday evening at Northridge Manor, located at 4555 Maida Road in Beaumont. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. Crews worked quickly to contain the flames...
City Council to vote on whether to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members will have the chance to voice their opinions on bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. Councilmembers are set to soon vote on whether officials will pursue bringing the 110-year-old ship to Beaumont, Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post. The vote will be held at a Tuesday, October 11, 2022 meeting.
Port Arthur News
Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant
PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
kjas.com
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: DPS says nine children in SUV that crashed on I-10, killing 11-year-old boy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
Port Arthur News
Man walking down center of Twin City Highway struck and killed. Police looking for driver.
Police are searching for a vehicle after authorities said the driver drove off late Sunday night after striking a pedestrian. The vehicle is believed to be blue and have damage to its front right. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred...
kjas.com
Person of interest in Beaumont murder and house fire remains at-large in Lufkin area
A Beaumont man, who police there say is a person of interest in a murder and house fire on Friday, remains at-large in the Lufkin area after fleeing from Huntington Police. Police are searching for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, in regards to a house fire that occurred on Dallas Avenue in the north end of Beaumont. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside.
