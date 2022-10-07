Read full article on original website
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
scitechdaily.com
The Fountain of Life: Scientists Uncover the “Chemistry Behind the Origin of Life”
Water Droplets Hold the Secret Ingredient for Building Life. Chemists uncover key to early Earth chemistry, which could unlock paths to speed up chemical synthesis for drug discovery. Purdue University chemists have discovered a mechanism for peptide-forming reactions to occur in water — something that has baffled scientists for decades....
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
natureworldnews.com
Chemists Ponders Upon the Science Behind the Origin of Life
Chemists found a clue to the chemistry of the early Earth, which might open doors to accelerating chemical synthesis for drug development. Scientists found a mechanism for the peptide-forming processes in water that result in proteins and, ultimately, life on Earth. Additionally, it may speed up the creation of medications...
Phys.org
Incorporating traditional management techniques to combat effects of ocean acidification
Ocean acidification is a major concern related to climate change, with the oceans currently absorbing around a quarter of the carbon dioxide that is released into the atmosphere. The increased CO 2 that is absorbed by the ocean in turn decreases its pH, making the waters more acidic. These more acidic conditions put marine organisms that create calcium carbonate shells and skeletons at risk.
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
An Australian startup is "growing" water for drought-parched California
Water is California's most precious commodity these days, as the state endures a drought that scientists are calling the worst in 1,200 years. State officials say more than 1,200 wells have run dry this year, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year. California's water crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country's most productive agricultural region. This year's snowmelt and rain have not been enough to replenish already-depleted groundwater supplies.
Tree Hugger
Scientists Discover Surprising Remedy to Plastic Pollution: Caterpillar Spit
Because they eventually become moths or butterflies, all caterpillars are destined for greatness. The larvae of at least one species, however, are equipped to do great things even before their metamorphosis, finds a new study published this month in the journal Nature Communications. The species—Galleria mellonella, otherwise known as the...
Phys.org
Professors call for more research into climate-change related threats to civilization
An opinion piece published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences urgently calls for more research into the specific pathways by which civilization could potentially collapse due to climate change. "Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the habitability of large regions of the Earth and even...
Phys.org
Scientists discover they can pull water molecules apart using graphene electrodes
Writing in Nature Communications, a team led by Dr. Marcelo Lozada-Hidalgo based at the National Graphene Institute (NGI) used graphene as an electrode to measure both the electrical force applied on water molecules and the rate at which these break in response to such force. The researchers found that water breaks exponentially faster in response to stronger electrical forces.
News-Medical.net
Biomimicry of chemically oscillating mobile catalytic capsules
The complexity of life on earth was derived from simplicity: from the first protocells to the growth of any organism, individual cells aggregate into basic clumps and then form more complex structures. The earliest cells lacked complicated biochemical machinery; to evolve into multicellular organisms, simple mechanisms were necessary to produce chemical signals that prompted the cells to both move and form colonies.
Phys.org
New advance in the biological fixation of nitrogen in rice
Researchers from the Center for Plant Biotechnology and Genomics (CBGP, UPM-INIA), in collaboration with the University of Lleida-Agrotecnio and the Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), have succeeded in producing the first transgenic cereals that express two key components of nitrogenase, the enzyme that fixes atmospheric nitrogen by converting it into ammonia.
satnews.com
Hyperspectral imaging for smallsats is the goal of Exobotics + Simera Sense collaboration
Exobotics and Simera Sense are collaborating to engineer and integrate a hyperspectral imager into one of their smallsat platforms that is scheduled to be launched into LEO later this year. The hyperspectral imager will perform high resolution imaging, at less than 5 meters per pixel in the 450 to 900...
Scientists figure out how to harvest energy from a light breeze
Scientists have invented a low-cost device capable of harvesting energy from just a light breeze.A team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore were able to generate electricity from winds with a velocity as low as 2 metres per second. Conventional wind turbines currently need wind speeds of at least 3.5m/s to generate power.The wind harvester device has the potential to replace batteries in a variety of applications, according to the researchers.“Our invention has been shown to effectively harness this sustainable source of energy to charge batteries and light LEDs, demonstrating its potential as an energy generator to power the...
Phys.org
Researchers develop thermoformable ceramics, 'a new frontier in materials'
It was one of those happy accidents of science. Northeastern professor Randall Erb and Ph.D. student Jason Bice were working on a product for a university client—and wound up with an entirely new class of material. Their discovery of an all-ceramic that can be compression-molded into complex parts—an industry...
agupdate.com
Trust In Food partners with Ducks Unlimited on ag project
USDA has selected some 70 projects out of more than 400 throughout the country to receive a portion of the $3 billion of funding under Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Trust In Food, the sustainability division of Farm Journal, was awarded $40 million for its project that will include funding ag...
Inhabitat.com
Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?
The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
Nobel prize awarded for "click chemistry" — an environmentally friendly method of building molecules
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The 2022 Nobel prize in chemistry has been awarded to a trio for developing click chemistry, an environmentally friendly method for rapidly joining molecules to develop cancer treatments, create materials and illuminate the workings of cells. Carolyn R. Bertozzi from Stanford University...
scitechdaily.com
Generating New Materials by Mimicking Fundamental Rules Hidden in Nature’s Growth Patterns
Inspired by the way termites build their nests, scientists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) developed a framework to design new materials that mimic the fundamental rules hidden in nature’s growth patterns. The researchers demonstrated that by using these rules, it is possible to create materials designed with specific programmable properties.
Scientists produce 3D printed microscopic "life-like" creatures from smart polymer
Scientists at Heidelberg University could open up new opportunities in fields such as micro-robotics or biomedicine by using additive manufacturing. Published in the Advanced Functional Materials on February 6, the printed microstructures are made from cutting-edge substances known as smart polymers, whose size and mechanical characteristics can be precisely and on-demand adjusted.
