Cheyenne, WY

The Cheyenne Post

Rooted in Cheyenne to Hold Celebration on Saturday

Rooted in Cheyenne invites all volunteers, donors, and sponsors who have supported Rooted in Cheyenne to attend its Volunteer and Sponsor Appreciation Party on Saturday, October 15. The party will be hosted at the Lions Park picnic shelter, just south of the Children’s Village, from 1 to 4 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Silent Witness Ceremony and March

Friday, October 7, the Cheyenne Police Department joined community members in remembering victims of domestic abuse during the Wyoming State Silent Witness Ceremony and Procession. Over 40 life-sized victim silhouettes were carried in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Wyoming. Each silhouette featured a...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Shots Fired In Downtown Cheyenne Lead To Arrest Of Local Man

A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on Monday night in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which he allegedly fired several shots at another car in downtown Cheyenne. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Sheriff: Local Diabetic Runaway Needs Insulin Pump

UPDATE:The sheriff's office says Tristan has been found and is safe,. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. That's according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Tristan...
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Society
City
Laramie, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/10/22–10/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming's Beauty With Their Daily Walks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
capcity.news

Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate

Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol

We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Celebrate Hunting, Fishing and the Outdoors at the UW Football game Oct. 22

Join Game and Fish in the Indoor Practice Facility before kickoff. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be celebrating hunting, fishing and getting families outdoors on Oct. 22 with an event at the University of Wyoming football game. Join Game and Fish at the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility before kickoff against the Utah State University Aggies.
LARAMIE, WY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Optopolis

South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!

The new McDonald's already has walls being added onto the frame! -Optopolis. A new McDonald's is being built on South Greeley Hwy, which will return Cheyenne to having five McDonald's locations at one time!
capcity.news

Cheyenne teenager gets 20–22 years for killing of rival gang member

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A teenager from Cheyenne was sentenced in Laramie County District Court to 20–22 years in prison yesterday, Oct. 6, for shooting and killing a rival gang member. According to police, the shooting occurred on July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments when 16-year-old Raymond Sanchez...
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

Slots of Fun: Did You Know Cheyenne Has Slot Machines Now?

Maybe you have a little extra money burning a hole in your pocket, but you're just not up for heading up to Central City and Blackhawk; how about a quick trip to Cheyenne?. Slot machines can be a lot of fun: You just kick back and watch those reels go 'round hoping they'll make you a winner. Sure, you don't always win, but if you like slots, you don't mind, too much.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming's state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

