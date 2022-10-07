Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!Optopolis
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Related
Rooted in Cheyenne to Hold Celebration on Saturday
Rooted in Cheyenne invites all volunteers, donors, and sponsors who have supported Rooted in Cheyenne to attend its Volunteer and Sponsor Appreciation Party on Saturday, October 15. The party will be hosted at the Lions Park picnic shelter, just south of the Children’s Village, from 1 to 4 p.m.
thecheyennepost.com
Silent Witness Ceremony and March
Friday, October 7, the Cheyenne Police Department joined community members in remembering victims of domestic abuse during the Wyoming State Silent Witness Ceremony and Procession. Over 40 life-sized victim silhouettes were carried in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Wyoming. Each silhouette featured a...
Shots Fired In Downtown Cheyenne Lead To Arrest Of Local Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on Monday night in connection with an incident earlier in the evening in which he allegedly fired several shots at another car in downtown Cheyenne. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were...
Laramie County Sheriff: Local Diabetic Runaway Needs Insulin Pump
UPDATE:The sheriff's office says Tristan has been found and is safe,. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. That's according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Tristan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/10/22–10/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
capcity.news
Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
thecheyennepost.com
New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol
We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
‘We Can and Need to Do Better,’ Cheyenne Mayor Says of Racism Problem
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the community "can and needs to do better" at helping to solve the racism problem in the city's schools. Collins, in his Mayor's Minute column earlier this year, said he was "devastated" to learn that an F.E. Warren airman’s 7th-grade son is confronted with the N-word daily in school.
Celebrate Hunting, Fishing and the Outdoors at the UW Football game Oct. 22
Join Game and Fish in the Indoor Practice Facility before kickoff. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be celebrating hunting, fishing and getting families outdoors on Oct. 22 with an event at the University of Wyoming football game. Join Game and Fish at the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility before kickoff against the Utah State University Aggies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!
The new McDonald's already has walls being added onto the frame! -Optopolis. A new McDonald's is being built on South Greeley Hwy, which will return Cheyenne to having five McDonald's locations at one time!
oilcity.news
New Casper anti-discrimination ordinance proposal modeled after Cheyenne’s law
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is being asked to consider a new anti-discrimination ordinance that is largely modeled off of municipal anti-discrimination law in Cheyenne, according to a memo from City Attorney John Henley. A previous City Council adopted resolutions in 2018 expressing the city’s commitment to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne teenager gets 20–22 years for killing of rival gang member
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A teenager from Cheyenne was sentenced in Laramie County District Court to 20–22 years in prison yesterday, Oct. 6, for shooting and killing a rival gang member. According to police, the shooting occurred on July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments when 16-year-old Raymond Sanchez...
sweetwaternow.com
Cheyenne Man Sentenced to Prison after Trafficking Fentanyl near an Elementary School
CHEYENNE — A 34-year-old Cheyenne man will serve time in prison after he was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school. He was also in possession of cocaine, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice District of Wyoming Office.
Slots of Fun: Did You Know Cheyenne Has Slot Machines Now?
Maybe you have a little extra money burning a hole in your pocket, but you're just not up for heading up to Central City and Blackhawk; how about a quick trip to Cheyenne?. Slot machines can be a lot of fun: You just kick back and watch those reels go 'round hoping they'll make you a winner. Sure, you don't always win, but if you like slots, you don't mind, too much.
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Man’s Death Near Viaduct
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a brief statement on the death of a man on Sept. 30 near the Central Avenue viaduct. CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne this statement following inquiries prompted by social media posts over the past few days:. ''On September 30 at...
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
The Cheyenne Post
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.https://www.thecheyennepost.com
Comments / 0