ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Senator Comerford nominates ACLU staff member for Latino Excellence Award

By Amalia Roy
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ux46c_0iQMyTqO00

Northampton, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Jo Comerford has tapped ACLU’s Javier Luengo-Garrido for a Latino Excellence Award.

The Northampton resident is the organizing strategist and community advocate for the ACLU of Massachusetts and deputy field director of the Yes on 4 campaign.

Massachusetts ballot question 4 information on driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants not mailed out

Comerford hailed Luengo-Garrido for his work for the Latino community, stating, “I am grateful for Javier’s counsel, expertise, and partnership. He has an extensive history as an organizer for progressive causes and is a true force for good. I am proud to represent him in the Senate and nominate him for this well-deserved award.”

Luengo-Garrido joined the ACLU of Massachusetts in 2017, where he coordinated the Immigrant Protection Project, supporting immigrant families, organizing access to local resources, and family preparedness documents. As part of his duties, he worked on parole and bond cases, both locally and on the southern border. Luengo-Garrido also serves as the field director for the Yes on 4 Campaign, supporting question number four on the upcoming Massachusetts election asking voters whether to keep in place a law allowing undocumented immigrants to get their licenses.

Before the ACLU, Javier worked for the Northampton school system as a liaison, interpreter, and education specialist. He has also served as a political advisor and organizer in Santiago, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Commenting on his nomination, Luengo-Garrido said, “From working to get undocumented people out of detention locally and at the border, to advocating for community resources that are not punitive, such as the Northampton Department of Community Care; from creating a welcoming community for our immigrant neighbors, to advocating against government surveillance, my work would not be possible without powerful changemakers across our region,” said Luengo-Garrido. “I am fortunate to do this work in community. Being nominated by Senator Comerford is a great honor.”

Luengo-Garrido, along with other nominees, will be honored in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, October 13th. The annual Latino Excellence Awards, hosted and presented by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, honors Latino “leaders, trailblazers, and changemakers who contribute significantly to the commonwealth.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Man accused of throwing dog from bridge in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday for throwing a dog twice from a bridge in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers responded to Highway 11 in the Fingerville area in reference to animal cruelty. Officers were told a man was tossing a dog off and over the bridge. While […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Northampton, MA
Society
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Latino#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
ACLU
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WWLP

Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine

President Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky on Monday and pledged to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems, to defend itself from Russia's bombardments.
POTUS
WWLP

As Mar-a-Lago case advances, Trump’s initial success could fade

Former President Trump’s battle against the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of government records at Mar-a-Lago has now reached the highest court, but legal experts say he may not fare as well as his case is pushed before new judges.  Trump scored an initial victory before a federal district court judge in Florida, who […]
POTUS
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy