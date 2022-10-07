ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
COLUMBUS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Education
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Education
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
PIERCE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Exotic animal auction held over weekend

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
COLUMBUS, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jami
Sioux City Journal

UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs

DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Nps#Nps School Board#Norfolk School Board
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WSC volleyball scores 20th straight win with sweep of Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Double-doubles by Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker powered #1 Wayne State to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep Friday evening at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Wildcats are now 20-0 on the season and 10-0 in the NSIC while the host Wolves are 10-8 and 5-5 in the league. The 20th win for Wayne State also marks the 17th time in the last 18 seasons Wayne State volleyball has posted a 20-win season.
ABERDEEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy