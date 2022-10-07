Read full article on original website
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County
PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
Exotic animal auction held over weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
Pierce first responders address traffic diversion following Friday crash near Wee Town
PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units responded to an accident scene near the Highway 81/92 junction Friday evening, diverting traffic toward alternate routes for several miles. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the crash or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene...
Central City plays unbeaten Pierce tough, loses by three scores
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City hosted undefeated Pierce Friday. The Bison played the Bluejays tough, but fell 56-35. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Thursday Evening Traffic Collision
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident was reported Thursday evening resulting in a transport by helicopter. According to a Friday afternoon release from Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell, his office investigated a two vehicle traffic collision at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. The accident took place at...
WSC volleyball scores 20th straight win with sweep of Northern State
ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Double-doubles by Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker powered #1 Wayne State to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep Friday evening at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Wildcats are now 20-0 on the season and 10-0 in the NSIC while the host Wolves are 10-8 and 5-5 in the league. The 20th win for Wayne State also marks the 17th time in the last 18 seasons Wayne State volleyball has posted a 20-win season.
