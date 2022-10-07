Effective: 2022-10-11 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR BOTH WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AFTERNOONS INTO THE EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Today for the Red Flag Warning, Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. A cold front arrives in the evening, bringing northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. On Wednesday and Thursday, Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Today for the Red Flag Warning, RH values will be as low as 14 percent. On Wednesday RH values will range between 20 and 25 percent and on Thursday RH values will range between 16 and 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition. Any fires that start during the daytime may exhibit erratic fire behavior as the cold front moves through in the evening.

PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO