Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf Tuesday Through Thursday Snow and Blowing Snow With Low Visibility Tuesday Through Wednesday West winds of 25 to 40 mph blowing over a very long fetch of open water over the Arctic Ocean and Chukchi Sea will cause elevated water levels and elevated surf along the Western Arctic Coast from Tuesday through Thursday. Sea levels could rise several feet above the high tide line. Wind driven waves will crash high up the beach. These conditions will lead to siginifcant erosion and possibly minor flooding along the Arctic Coast from Point Barrow West from Tuesday through Thursday. Snow showers will become widespread on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Between 4 and 7 inches of snow is possible through Wednesday. The snow will combine with winds of 25 to 40 mph to cause low visibility at times.
Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to warm through this morning.
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FOR THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A potent storm system will move from the Gulf of Alaska north to an area near Cordova Wednesday afternoon. Snow is expected to develop by Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning before tapering off. Northerly gap winds will also develop Wednesday afternoon as the storm system moves toward the coast. The strongest winds are expected from late Wednesday afternoon through early morning Thursday. The winds are then expected to slowly diminish through the day Thursday.
Flood Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and Texas, including the following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County, Northern Lea County and Southern Lea County. In Texas, Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Crane, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Howard, Loving, Marfa Plateau, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Presidio Valley, Reagan, Reeves County Plains, Scurry, Upton, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Ward and Winkler. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms expected to begin over Southeast New Mexico southward to the Davis Mountains and spread eastward tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 14:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 358 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 358 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 200 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow, Palomar Mountain, Palomar Mountain State Park, S7 - East Grade Rd, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Lake Henshaw and Aguanga. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 426 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Box Canyon Road and mainly rural areas of Riverside County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, Jackson County and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills, Mellette by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo Red Flag Warning in effect for portions of the area today until 7 PM MDT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 229 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228 and 229. * Winds...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chiriaco Summit, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 230 PM PDT At 159 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Cottonwood Visitor, or 13 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cottonwood Visitor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Residents should pull possessions well off the beach. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Coastal erosion and minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast including Utqiagvik. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...At Utqiagvik, water may wash over low lying roads along the coast. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast may occur. Significant coastal erosion is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 2 to 3 above the normal high tide line. Flooding could approach what occurred with last weeks storm. West winds of 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph will cause waves to crash onto the beach and push water into low lying areas inland from the beach. The worst conditions are expected to be tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
Flood Watch issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 01:39:00 Expires: 2022-10-14 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. Target Area: Rota FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Flash flooding may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a monsoon disturbance embedded within the monsoon trough to the northwest of the Marianas. Model trends indicate rainfall amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 4 to 6 inches possible through late Thursday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. A Red Flag Warning also remains in effect through 8 PM this evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope and Boone counties. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR BOTH WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AFTERNOONS INTO THE EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Today for the Red Flag Warning, Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. A cold front arrives in the evening, bringing northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. On Wednesday and Thursday, Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Today for the Red Flag Warning, RH values will be as low as 14 percent. On Wednesday RH values will range between 20 and 25 percent and on Thursday RH values will range between 16 and 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition. Any fires that start during the daytime may exhibit erratic fire behavior as the cold front moves through in the evening.
Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding and near recent burn areas should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, especially in and near recent burn areas. * WHERE...Antelope Valley and interior Los Angeles County Mountains (excluding the Santa Monica Range). This includes the Bobcat burn scar. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving showers and thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours to around 1.00 inch per hour. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fire Weather Watch issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR BOTH WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AFTERNOONS INTO THE EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Today for the Red Flag Warning, Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. A cold front arrives in the evening, bringing northwest winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. On Wednesday and Thursday, Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Today for the Red Flag Warning, RH values will be as low as 14 percent. On Wednesday RH values will range between 20 and 25 percent and on Thursday RH values will range between 16 and 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition. Any fires that start during the daytime may exhibit erratic fire behavior as the cold front moves through in the evening.
