Uvalde school district superintendent will resign after outrage over response to school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde’s school district superintendent announced Monday he plans to resign by the end of the academic year, following months of community outrage over the handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. “My heart was broken on May 24th,” Hal...
Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following the Robb Elementary massacre
The fate of the Uvalde school district superintendent will be discussed both publicly and behind closed doors Monday evening.
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
Another Texas National Guard soldier on Greg Abbott's border mission dies by apparent suicide
The death is the fifth suspected suicide by a National Guard member since Abbott ordered the massive troop deployment in September 2021.
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A business owner near the U.S. southern border said she was forced to sell her family honky-tonk after the venue was broken into on five separate occasions since February. "I worked alongside my father for 19 years," said Selena Buentello Price, the former second-generation owner...
