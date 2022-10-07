‘The Brady Bunch’ Brothers Reunite for First Performance in Over Four Decades on ‘The Masked Singer’

Brothers from the classic show The Brady Bunch reunited after over 40 years. The stars appeared on the show The Masked Singer.

The Brady Bunch was a beloved sitcom from the 60s-70s. The show, set with a classic theme song, follows: “Here’s the story … of a man named Brady, an architect widower with three sons: oldest Greg, middle son Peter and youngest Bobby. He meets and marries Carol, with three daughters of her own: oldest Marcia, middle girl Jan and little one Cindy. Tending to them is a wacky maid named Alice. They all live in a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Los Angeles suburbs. The storylines deal with boy problems, sharing bathrooms, lost hamsters, the occasional football to the nose, and attempts at pop music stardom.”

Many people loved the show, and now, two of the cast members have finally reunited on another TV show. The Masked Singer is a reality singing show where celebrities dress up in costumes and reveal hints about their identities. As judges eliminate the acts, they then reveal their identities.

Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight, and Barry Williams, who portrayed brothers Bobby Brady, Peter Brady, and Greg Brady on the show, were revealed the other night to be the mummies on the show. The judges eliminated the group. While part of the panel didn’t guess correctly, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke correctly guessed their identities.

The stars also did an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We were there to have and get the most out of the experience possible. And that was all going great, until we got unmasked,” Williams shared about the experience.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Boys Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

“Early in rehearsals, I think we hadn’t even all gotten to Los Angeles yet, and we were rehearsing on Zoom and doing audio. I said on one of our calls, ‘Listen guys, I fully intend to go in to win this thing,’ and then, when I heard Harp sing for the first time, I said, ‘Okay, new plan. I fully intend to not get eliminated in the first round,'” Lookinland teased.

Additionally, just a few weeks ago was the 53rd anniversary of The Brady Bunch. Star Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady, celebrated the anniversary.

McCormick shared a tweet in celebration. She wrote: “Just have to give a shout out to “The Brady Bunch” that premiered 53 years ago today on September 26, 1989 on ABC at 8pm. My favorite part of our show was the cast and crew, and all of their families. It seems like yesterday and yet so long ago.”

Although the show ended decades ago, it still holds up well today. Many still remember the iconic theme song and other quotable moments from the show.