Warren County, VA

theriver953.com

News Maker Tammy Sharpe on the Phoenix Project

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and the Phoenix Project is turning Front Royal Purple in recognition. We spoke with the Executive Director of the Phoenix Project Tammy Sharpe in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Tammy tells us...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Johnathan Tracy on a NPS survey and zoom

A survey opens this week regarding Cedar Creek and Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown. We spoke with National Park Service (NPS) Historian for Cedar Creek Belle Grove Plantation Johnathan Tracy in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Johnathan tells...
MIDDLETOWN, VA
theriver953.com

Berryville receives Virginia funds for Main St. improvements

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email that 16 communities will receive a portion of more than $257,000 in Virginia Main Street grants. The funds are to help communities revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster local economies through new technology and improved marketing. Berryville Virginia will receive $7,000...
BERRYVILLE, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
JOBS
Warren County, VA
Community, VA
Warren County, VA
Virginia Government
thecentersquare.com

Virginia approves $257,000 in economic grants for downtown districts

(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million dollars in Virginia grants will go toward expanding small businesses, revitalizing historic commercial districts and providing new technology and improved marketing in downtown districts in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development approved the $257,000...
VIRGINIA STATE
Greg Rogers
theriver953.com

National Fire Prevention week continues with VDFP advice

As National Fire Prevention Week Continues the Virginian Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) offers more advice by email. VDFP reminds Virginians of the importance of an escape plan and to practice it. Only one in every three American households has a plan. A plan should include two ways out of...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

FRWRC hosts unique yard sale

The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is hosting a Yard Sale fundraiser today from 8 am to 2 pm at Weichert Realtors on John Marshall Highway. All proceeds will benefit operations and programs to support women and middle school aged girls in Warren County. This is a little different...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NBC 29 News

Grants helping economic growth and development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
theriver953.com

VSP Trooper is injured in an accident

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of an accident that injured a State Trooper. Around 3 p.m. Monday Oct. 10 a Virginia State Trooper was observing traffic in the crossover along Route 29 in Fauquier County. As the Trooper observed a violation he attempted to pull...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar

In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to honor fallen firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Sunday in a move pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service was held in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently...
HARRISONBURG, VA
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV

