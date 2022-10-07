Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
News Maker Tammy Sharpe on the Phoenix Project
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and the Phoenix Project is turning Front Royal Purple in recognition. We spoke with the Executive Director of the Phoenix Project Tammy Sharpe in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Tammy tells us...
theriver953.com
News Maker Johnathan Tracy on a NPS survey and zoom
A survey opens this week regarding Cedar Creek and Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown. We spoke with National Park Service (NPS) Historian for Cedar Creek Belle Grove Plantation Johnathan Tracy in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Johnathan tells...
theriver953.com
Berryville receives Virginia funds for Main St. improvements
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email that 16 communities will receive a portion of more than $257,000 in Virginia Main Street grants. The funds are to help communities revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster local economies through new technology and improved marketing. Berryville Virginia will receive $7,000...
West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
JOBS・
pagevalleynews.com
Blue Shepherd Spirits brings former garage back to life with new distillery on West Main Street
LURAY, Oct. 7 — After Alex Colby suffered his second heart attack at age 45, the Fairfax County firefighter asked himself a simple question. “I said ‘What am I waiting for?'” he recalled. “How can I make my own whiskey?”. So, on Friday, Colby gathered with...
Places in West Virginia being stocked with trout this fall
October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia; here are the places you don't want to miss.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia approves $257,000 in economic grants for downtown districts
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million dollars in Virginia grants will go toward expanding small businesses, revitalizing historic commercial districts and providing new technology and improved marketing in downtown districts in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development approved the $257,000...
theriver953.com
National Fire Prevention week continues with VDFP advice
As National Fire Prevention Week Continues the Virginian Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) offers more advice by email. VDFP reminds Virginians of the importance of an escape plan and to practice it. Only one in every three American households has a plan. A plan should include two ways out of...
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
theriver953.com
FRWRC hosts unique yard sale
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is hosting a Yard Sale fundraiser today from 8 am to 2 pm at Weichert Realtors on John Marshall Highway. All proceeds will benefit operations and programs to support women and middle school aged girls in Warren County. This is a little different...
NBC 29 News
Grants helping economic growth and development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
theriver953.com
VSP Trooper is injured in an accident
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of an accident that injured a State Trooper. Around 3 p.m. Monday Oct. 10 a Virginia State Trooper was observing traffic in the crossover along Route 29 in Fauquier County. As the Trooper observed a violation he attempted to pull...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
NBC 29 News
Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to honor fallen firefighters
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Sunday in a move pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service was held in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Potomac River bridge dispute and alcohol at a busy, Virginia mall
People opposed to the demolition of a Potomac River bridge have taken the issue to federal court. And, one of Virginia's busiest malls wants to add alcohol to its list of attractions. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently...
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
