Related
WCNC
'Unacceptable' | NC health leaders update plans to address racial disparities in maternal healthcare
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC reports Black women and childbearing people are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts, regardless of their education level or income. In Mecklenburg County, Black infants are five times more likely to die in their first year of life than white infants according to the University of Southern California Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism.
WCNC
South Carolina hospitals get new violence reporting system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new reporting system for workplace violence has been rolled out for South Carolina hospitals. The goal is to get a better understanding of where assaults are happening and find solutions. Medical experts say assaults on health care workers are going up. According to a national...
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
WCNC
Texas Pete makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
WCNC
Dr. Ted addresses a growing concern on Carolina roads: Distracted Driving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Dr. Ted. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. We've seen it before, a big accident on the road caused by someone who was on their phone while driving. Here to talk about the dangers of distracted driving is Dr Ted Greve.
WCNC
How you can help ensure migrating birds a safe flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall migration for birds is underway. As millions of birds travel between winter and summer homes, officials say there are things you can do to help them arrive safely. Birds are on the move every night through North Carolina. “Most songbirds navigate at night,” Ben Graham,...
WCNC
South Carolina Teacher Recruitment & Retention Task Force holds first meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
UNC students file lawsuit to get reimbursed for remote classes during COVID pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Should families get reimbursed for classes that went remote because of the COVID-19 pandemic?. Several North Carolina college students think so and now their lawsuit against the UNC Board of Governors is moving forward. A state appeals court ruling their concerns are valid. All of this...
Duke Energy Progress asks for rate hike under three-year plan in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A subsidiary of the largest electric power provider in North Carolina is proposing a rate hike under a three-year plan it says will help make improvements to the state's power grid. Duke Energy Progress, wholly owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy in...
WCNC
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
NC State Fair's 40 new foods include rattlesnake corn dog, Dole Pineapple Splits
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pickle pizza, rattlesnake corn dogs and Dole Pineapple Splits are just a few of the 40 new foods coming to the North Carolina State Fair this year. The fair released its official list of new food on Tuesday. The fair runs Oct. 13-23 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
Hoax school shooting calls made nationwide, including South Carolina, deputies say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two Lancaster County schools are being checked out by deputies after reports of a shooter on campus Wednesday, but officials say there appear to be no signs of a shooting. Several other agencies also say this appears to be part of a larger trend of likely hoax calls.
WCNC
