Health Services

'Unacceptable' | NC health leaders update plans to address racial disparities in maternal healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC reports Black women and childbearing people are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts, regardless of their education level or income. In Mecklenburg County, Black infants are five times more likely to die in their first year of life than white infants according to the University of Southern California Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism.
South Carolina hospitals get new violence reporting system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new reporting system for workplace violence has been rolled out for South Carolina hospitals. The goal is to get a better understanding of where assaults are happening and find solutions. Medical experts say assaults on health care workers are going up. According to a national...
Texas Pete makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
Dr. Ted addresses a growing concern on Carolina roads: Distracted Driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Dr. Ted. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. We've seen it before, a big accident on the road caused by someone who was on their phone while driving. Here to talk about the dangers of distracted driving is Dr Ted Greve.
How you can help ensure migrating birds a safe flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall migration for birds is underway. As millions of birds travel between winter and summer homes, officials say there are things you can do to help them arrive safely. Birds are on the move every night through North Carolina. “Most songbirds navigate at night,” Ben Graham,...
South Carolina Teacher Recruitment & Retention Task Force holds first meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
