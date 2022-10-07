Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
LaPlace 19-year-old woman killed Sunday afternoon identified; no arrests made
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman. St. John deputies say Yasmin Halum was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
L'Observateur
Update: More information regarding Sunday’s shooting
Detectives with the St. John Parish Office are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of Yasmine Halum Haitham, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Haitham, laying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Haitham was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. No motive is known at this time.
Two dead in separate Troop L crashes
According to state troopers, the drivers in both of the crashes were not wearing their seatbelts. Those drivers, troopers say, died of their injuries.
19-year-old woman found shot in driveway of LaPlace home Sunday afternoon
A 19-year-old woman was found shot outside of a LaPlace home, prompting a homicide investigation Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detectives offering $7K reward after LaPlace man fatally shot outside home in June
Almost four months after a man was found fatally shot outside his LaPlace home, his case remains unsolved. However, detectives are offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an effort to bring justice to the victim's family.
calcasieu.info
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8. Louisiana – On October 8, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police stated that LSP I was notified of a pedestrian-involved crash on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. A 5-year-old female from New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Northshore authorities identify cold-case murder victim, suspect
A dismembered torso found in St. Tammany Parish and a severed foot in Mississippi have led authorities to identify the victim of a homicide.
calcasieu.info
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In consideration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
NOLA.com
Severed foot in bucket helps ID dismembered body found in rural St. Tammany Parish
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a 2016 homicide, a man whose partially dismembered, badly decomposed body was found on Highway 90 in St. Tammany Parish near the Rigolets. The identity of the victim, Kleanthis Konstantinidis, was established through DNA analysis, the Sheriff's Office said...
Video shows scene of unsolved murder nearly 1 year later
Saint Charles deputies released some footage of the area where Lockett's body was found.
WDSU
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Grisly Louisiana murder case went unsolved for years until dismembered foot was found in another state
SLIDELL - More than six years after a man was found dead alongside a Louisiana highway with most of his limbs cut off, deputies say a missing foot found at a Mississippi home has helped them solve the cold case. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the remains were...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home
ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months (4 years, 1 month) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
Police searching for Mississippi teen last seen two weeks ago. Have you seen him?
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi teen who was last seen two weeks ago. Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson, who was last seen on September 23. Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130...
Loyola Maroon
Man in solitary confinement sues Louisiana correctional center citing cruel punishment
Tomarcus Porter said that he is unable to exercise properly, treat his mental health, sanitize his environment or protect himself from harsh weather conditions while incarcerated in solitary confinement at Rayburn Correctional Center, according to a civil action lawsuit which he filed against the correctional facility in response to these conditions.
Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions
Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries to Change Speckled Trout Limits
If the new limits for speckled trout take effect, they will be uniform state-wide in Louisiana. Some anglers are not happy with the proposed changes.
Comments / 1