ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 2

Related
HuffPost

Charlie Puth Responds To Criticism He's 'Queerbaiting' Fans With Thirst Traps

Charlie Puth says fans can expect to hear the LGBTQ community’s influence on his new album, even if he has no intention of “queerbaiting” his audience. In recent months, the pop singer has raised eyebrows with steamy TikTok videos and Instagram photos, many of which show him in various stages of undress. One particularly eyebrow-raising post, for instance, showed him revealing a hint of derrière in what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes snapshot of a photo or video shoot.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Pixie Cut on The Big Bang Theory: ‘That Decision Bit Me in the Ass’

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book from Grand Central Publishing available Tuesday, October 11, the cast and producers of the hit sitcom reunited for over 120 hours of interviews with Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff to talk about life on-and-off screen. In this exclusive excerpt, Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) opens up about her much-discussed pixie cut in 2014 and the surprising lesson she learned after making the chop.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Kevin Smith
guitar.com

“Don’t be afraid to share your personality – people want to know the person behind the guitar!”: Mimisounds on her beloved Fender Telecaster and how Jimi Hendrix inspired her to make the switch to electric

It’s all well and good for guitar magazines to talk about how social media is the future of guitar, but it’s young players like Mimsounds that make that actually happen. She’s reaching hundreds of thousands of fans with her music, proving once again that rock is only dead if you really want it to be.
ROCK MUSIC
Glamour

Lindsay Lohan's Return to Acting Is Upon Us

Lindsay Lohan (the “h” is silent, by the way) is back. The actor, who has taken a near decade-long break from acting, is a movie star again. She who should have an Oscar for her performance in The Parent Trap will give us the gift of her on-screen presence this holiday season in the Netflix film Falling for Christmas.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hit Song#The Hit Song Anymore#Tmi#Tiktok
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Glamour

Khloé Kardashian Scolded Kanye West for Using His Children to Deflect Negative Reactions to His Fashion Show

Khloé Kardashian has politely but sternly asked her former brother-in-law Kanye West to keep the private issues surrounding his children with ex Kim Kardashian off social media. West made news early this week after his presentation at Paris Fashion Week, during which he sent a model wearing a shirt reading “White Lives Matter” down the runway. Both he and conservative personality Candace Owens also wore the shirt for a photo op after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Odyssey

Something Just Like This lyrics meaning written by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Something just Like This is a melody by American electronic music pair The Chainsmokers and band Coldplay. Something Just Like This is the collab between Chainsmokers and Coldplay. The track shows one's frailty of not being somebody who is all around as uncommon as the hero. The song is about a boy/man conversing with his girlfriend, telling her he doesn't feel that he is perfect for her. She tells him, she does not want a superhuman who will guarantee her a fairy tale like "happily after". She needs somebody whom she adores, who shows up for her. She needs what she as of now has with him (something very much like this). At some point, the lyrics show a conversation between son and mother about the superheroes and books he likes to read. The track length is almost about 4 minutes.
MUSIC
Glamour

Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker Is Helping Her Love Her New Curves

Kourtney Kardashian Barker opened up about her new husband Travis Barker's reaction to her changing figure, and this is the attitude we wish all partners could have. On the third episode of Hulu's second season of The Kardashians, Kourt posed for the cover of Bustle and spoke to her assistants and the camera about her recent weight gain, and how happy she is to be, well, happy.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy