Charlie Puth Responds To Criticism He's 'Queerbaiting' Fans With Thirst Traps
Charlie Puth says fans can expect to hear the LGBTQ community’s influence on his new album, even if he has no intention of “queerbaiting” his audience. In recent months, the pop singer has raised eyebrows with steamy TikTok videos and Instagram photos, many of which show him in various stages of undress. One particularly eyebrow-raising post, for instance, showed him revealing a hint of derrière in what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes snapshot of a photo or video shoot.
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
(NEXSTAR) – The lyrics of “Monster Mash” are a bit fantastical, to say the least. The song clearly isn’t based on factual events, so any logical fallacies or gaps in continuity are easily forgiven. The background vocals, though, are undoubtedly out-of-place, even for a novelty song...
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Pixie Cut on The Big Bang Theory: ‘That Decision Bit Me in the Ass’
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book from Grand Central Publishing available Tuesday, October 11, the cast and producers of the hit sitcom reunited for over 120 hours of interviews with Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff to talk about life on-and-off screen. In this exclusive excerpt, Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) opens up about her much-discussed pixie cut in 2014 and the surprising lesson she learned after making the chop.
guitar.com
“Don’t be afraid to share your personality – people want to know the person behind the guitar!”: Mimisounds on her beloved Fender Telecaster and how Jimi Hendrix inspired her to make the switch to electric
It’s all well and good for guitar magazines to talk about how social media is the future of guitar, but it’s young players like Mimsounds that make that actually happen. She’s reaching hundreds of thousands of fans with her music, proving once again that rock is only dead if you really want it to be.
How Mick Jagger and David Bowie’s ‘Dancing in the Street’ Performed Compared to the Original
Mick Jagger and David Bowie's "Dancing in the Street" was a hit as was the original version by Martha and the Vandellas.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Lindsay Lohan's Return to Acting Is Upon Us
Lindsay Lohan (the “h” is silent, by the way) is back. The actor, who has taken a near decade-long break from acting, is a movie star again. She who should have an Oscar for her performance in The Parent Trap will give us the gift of her on-screen presence this holiday season in the Netflix film Falling for Christmas.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Just Shared the Easiest Shortcut to a Voluminous Ponytail
When it comes to hair, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa all have a secret weapon. His name? Chris Appleton. The Brit-born, LA-based stylist is the talent behind some of the celebs' most iconic looks—from Kardashian's bleached blonde Met Gala switch-up to J.Lo's halftime blow-dry at the Super Bowl.
The story behind Cypress Hill’s Insane In The Brain, the crossover hip hop banger that metalheads love
“I f**ked hard with Led Zeppelin”: Cypress Hill rapper Sen Dog on how three weed-fuelled rappers created their 1992 mega-hit Insane In The Brain
Why George Harrison Was Nervous Making ‘Wonderwall Music,’ His First Solo Album
George Harrison said he was nervous making his first solo album, 'Wonderwall Music,' the soundtrack to the 1968 film, 'Wonderwall.'
George Harrison Once Revealed Which of His Songs Was a Good Stadium Tune
George Harrison thought one of his songs was a good stadium tune. However, George didn't really enjoy playing stadiums.
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West ‘a Bully and a Joke’ After He Harassed a Fashion Journalist
Gigi Hadid has publicly spoken up in defense of journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Kanye West hit out at the Vogue editor for her commentary on his Paris Fashion Week Yeezy show, which featured widely-condemned “White Lives Matter” T-shirts. Taking to her Instagram Story after the show, Gabriella shared...
Jackie Evancho on Songwriting and Rediscovering Joni Mitchell with Covers Album ‘Carousel of Time’
Joni Mitchell was always part of Jackie Evancho’s musical memory. Named after Joni Mitchell and James Taylor’s 1970 live album, Jackie Evancho’s Carousel of Time, a rendition of 10 Mitchell classics, moves back and forth, spanning the earlier chapters within Mitchell’s songbook. “I’ve heard her since...
Behati Prinsloo Joined Adam Levine in Las Vegas Amid Cheating Scandal
What cheating scandal? On October 1, Behati Prinsloo joined her husband, Adam Levine, at a charity event in Las Vegas just a couple of weeks after Instagram model Sumner Stroh went public with intimate DMs from the Maroon 5 front man. According to People, Prinsloo was in the audience during...
Khloé Kardashian Scolded Kanye West for Using His Children to Deflect Negative Reactions to His Fashion Show
Khloé Kardashian has politely but sternly asked her former brother-in-law Kanye West to keep the private issues surrounding his children with ex Kim Kardashian off social media. West made news early this week after his presentation at Paris Fashion Week, during which he sent a model wearing a shirt reading “White Lives Matter” down the runway. Both he and conservative personality Candace Owens also wore the shirt for a photo op after the show.
Something Just Like This lyrics meaning written by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Something just Like This is a melody by American electronic music pair The Chainsmokers and band Coldplay. Something Just Like This is the collab between Chainsmokers and Coldplay. The track shows one's frailty of not being somebody who is all around as uncommon as the hero. The song is about a boy/man conversing with his girlfriend, telling her he doesn't feel that he is perfect for her. She tells him, she does not want a superhuman who will guarantee her a fairy tale like "happily after". She needs somebody whom she adores, who shows up for her. She needs what she as of now has with him (something very much like this). At some point, the lyrics show a conversation between son and mother about the superheroes and books he likes to read. The track length is almost about 4 minutes.
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker Is Helping Her Love Her New Curves
Kourtney Kardashian Barker opened up about her new husband Travis Barker's reaction to her changing figure, and this is the attitude we wish all partners could have. On the third episode of Hulu's second season of The Kardashians, Kourt posed for the cover of Bustle and spoke to her assistants and the camera about her recent weight gain, and how happy she is to be, well, happy.
