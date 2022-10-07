Something just Like This is a melody by American electronic music pair The Chainsmokers and band Coldplay. Something Just Like This is the collab between Chainsmokers and Coldplay. The track shows one's frailty of not being somebody who is all around as uncommon as the hero. The song is about a boy/man conversing with his girlfriend, telling her he doesn't feel that he is perfect for her. She tells him, she does not want a superhuman who will guarantee her a fairy tale like "happily after". She needs somebody whom she adores, who shows up for her. She needs what she as of now has with him (something very much like this). At some point, the lyrics show a conversation between son and mother about the superheroes and books he likes to read. The track length is almost about 4 minutes.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO