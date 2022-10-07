Belmont County trio charged with drug trafficking, child endangerment

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7, the Bridgeport Police Department executed two search warrants simultaneously at 230 Bennet Street and 205 Lee Street.

They were assisted by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and the Martins Ferry Police Department

The search warrants resulted in the seizure of approximately 102 grams of suspected methamphetamine, powdered cocaine, Fentanyl and $6,477 in cash.

Cash and suspected drugs from raid in Bridgeport

Tonio Coffey and Tierra Murphy were transported to the Belmont County Jail and charged with Felony 1 Drug Trafficking, Felony 2 Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Felony 3 Child Endangerment.

Tonio Coffey

Tierra Murphy

Steven Roberts was also transported to the Belmont County Jail and charged with Felony 3 Drug Trafficking and Felony 3 Child Endangerment.

Steven Roberts

Police found an 8-year-old child in one house and a 17-year-old and 3-year-old in the other house.

