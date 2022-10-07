Read full article on original website
Another mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile in Flower Mound
The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that its Environmental Health Services Division, for the second straight week, has confirmed a mosquito sample collected in the trap has tested positive for West Nile virus. The positive sample was collected in the 700 block of Fallbrook Drive, according to the town...
Take Necessary Precautions to Reduce Spread Avian Influenza
AUSTIN, Texas – Recently, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard poultry flock in Dallas County. As expected by disease experts, HPAI is again circulating amongst wild birds in Texas as fall migration has begun for waterbirds and waterfowl. Earlier this year, HPAI was discovered in a bald eagle and a horned owl in Texas.
Edmondson: Suicide Prevention — One call to 9-8-8 could save a life
Suicide is a leading cause of death in the U.S., increasing an estimated 30 percent from 2000 to 2018. A suicide death occurs every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, an estimated 45,979 lives were lost to suicide. However, statistics show the number...
McKinney Mom who lost son to an overdose teams with DEA to warn parents about new deadly fentanyl pills
DENTON, Texas — Late last week, the Tarrant county sheriff’s office seized the largest amount of fentanyl pills in Tarrant county ever. The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly drug popping up on the streets of DFW. It’s rainbow-colored fentanyl. Tonight, the message from...
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
Collin County detention officer arrested after cell phone and charger found in inmate's cell
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
Weir: Helping women to save their children
Are you pregnant and considering abortion? Would you like information about assistance for an unexpected pregnancy? Do you have questions about the new Texas Heartbeat Law? Loreto House is a pregnancy center at 1100 Bonnie Brae St. in Denton, Texas, offering services free of charge, and they provide caring and compassionate assistance for unexpected pregnancies.
Voter Registration Numbers Skyrocket in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – Ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to register to vote, Collin County election officials said there are 100,000 more registered voters in the county this voting season compared to the midterms four years ago. According to Collin County Election Administrator Bruce Sherbet, the county registers an...
Denton ISD adds wifi on school buses
Denton ISD recently added free wifi to all 206 school buses in its fleet. Last year, the district implemented an initiative to address the “digital divide” concern among school-aged students, according to a news release from the district. Since that time, the district has committed to becoming one-to-one by providing laptops for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to ensure district-wide access to the digital tools and resources necessary to participate in classes, whether in-person or remotely.
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Flower Mound to spray for mosquitoes after samples test positive for West Nile
Flower Mound crews will spray for mosquitoes this week because some samples in town tested positive for West Nile virus, the first positive samples in the town this year. Flower Mound’s Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed mosquito samples collected in the 5000 block of Timber Creek Road and the 3000 block of Old Settlers Road have tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to a news release from the town on Tuesday.
Tarrant County Leaders Eying Affordable Housing Expansion
With the need for more affordable housing in Tarrant County growing, county leaders are now accepting proposals for new development. Tarrant County commissioners have allocated $32.5 million to increase the number of affordable housing units for people experiencing homelessness. Kristen Camareno, assistant county administrator for Tarrant County, the issue of homelessness is county-wide.
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody
JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
Man killed in Fort Worth drug shooting was charged with shooting into a crowd in May
New information is emerging about the weekend shooting deaths of four people in Fort Worth. It turns out one of the victims was arrested in a Fort Worth shooting in May.
DFW Weather: Could we ask for a better start to fall?!?!
There could be some overnight sprinkles in North Texas on Monday into Tuesday, but most rain chances are to the west. Then, next week, a cold front arrives!
Dallas County DA John Creuzot Defends Low-Level Theft Policy; Opponent Blasts It
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Republican candidate for Dallas County district attorney says that if elected she would nix a controversial policy implemented by her challenger – incumbent District Attorney John Creuzot. The former Dallas County district attorney Faith Johnson-who was defeated by Creuzot in 2018 – told WFAA’s...
Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas
Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
McKinney officially calls alcohol sales vote: here's what to know
McKinney has officially called an election that will allow residents to decide they want to allow for package liquor sales within the city. The item to officially call the election came as part of the McKinney City Council’s consent agenda during a Monday meeting.
