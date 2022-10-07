Denton ISD recently added free wifi to all 206 school buses in its fleet. Last year, the district implemented an initiative to address the “digital divide” concern among school-aged students, according to a news release from the district. Since that time, the district has committed to becoming one-to-one by providing laptops for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to ensure district-wide access to the digital tools and resources necessary to participate in classes, whether in-person or remotely.

DENTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO