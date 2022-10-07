ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Essence

Trial Finally Begins For Cop Who Killed Grandmother In A Mental Health Crisis

Officer Juan Delacruz allegedly knew his neighbor Pamela Turner suffered from mental illness before firing eight shots, three of fatally struck Turner. After three years, the trial for a Baytown, Texas police officer, who is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the shooting death of a 44-year-old woman began on Monday.
BAYTOWN, TX
WTOP

Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: 'One of the most inhumane cases in my career'

This content was republished with permission from WTOP's news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters' free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
MARYLAND STATE
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing – latest: Prosecution rests rebuttal case in sentencing trial of Parkland shooter

The prosecution has rested its rebuttal case in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the 24-year-old gunman who murdered 17 students and staff members in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back on Valentine's Day 2018.Closing arguments will now take place on Tuesday with jurors expected to begin deliberations within a matter of days – where they will decide whether to sentence the Parkland shooter to life in prison or to death.During the state's rebuttal, prosecutors have sought to show that Cruz is a sociopath who carefully planned the massacre for many months – even years...
abovethelaw.com

Ex-Jones Day Partner Avoids Jail Time For Telling Client To 'Burn' Evidence

So, Above the Law isn't really in the habit of giving out practice pointers for lawyers. After all, we're just a silly little blog read by lawyers, not a law school clinic. But, um, here's a free tip that is guaranteed to make your practice better: don't tell clients to "burn" evidence — yes, even if the contents are potentially embarrassing. Your career will inevitably turn out worse than if you had just sucked up the impact of whatever those documents are.
