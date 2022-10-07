The prosecution has rested its rebuttal case in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the 24-year-old gunman who murdered 17 students and staff members in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back on Valentine’s Day 2018.Closing arguments will now take place on Tuesday with jurors expected to begin deliberations within a matter of days – where they will decide whether to sentence the Parkland shooter to life in prison or to death.During the state’s rebuttal, prosecutors have sought to show that Cruz is a sociopath who carefully planned the massacre for many months – even years...

