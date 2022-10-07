Read full article on original website
Lori Vallow Daybell Has Trial Delayed Amid Competency Questions
A district judge ruled that "the Court sees no other alternative" than delaying the trial of Daybell, who is accused of murdering two of her children.
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Complex
17-Year-Old Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Ordered to Pay $150,000 to His Family
An Iowa teenager, who was a victim of human trafficking, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 for killing her alleged rapist, NBC News via the Associated Press reports. Peiper Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday after she pleaded to involuntary manslaughter and willful...
Essence
Trial Finally Begins For Cop Who Killed Grandmother In A Mental Health Crisis
Officer Juan Delacruz allegedly knew his neighbor Pamela Turner suffered from mental illness before firing eight shots, three of fatally struck Turner. After three years, the trial for a Baytown, Texas police officer, who is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the shooting death of a 44-year-old woman began on Monday.
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Papini, 40, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb in Sacramento...
‘Riverdale’ Actor Who Pleaded Guilty To Killing His Mom Is Worried He Could Be ‘Abused’ In Maximum Security Prison
A “Riverdale” actor who pleaded guilty to shooting his mom in the back of the head while she was playing the piano is now concerned about his own safety behind bars, according to his attorney. Vancouver-based defense attorney Chris Johnson told Fox News that 24-year-old Ryan Grantham is...
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for 11 fentanyl deaths
Aaron Broussard was sentenced to life in prison for 11 deaths that were tied to controlled substances he sold. Those who died thought they were taking Adderall, but they actually ingested fentanyl.
WTOP
Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: ‘One of the most inhumane cases in my career’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible
The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies...
WXIA 11 Alive
Final pretrial conference indicates federal trial will be about Victor Hill, not 'Batman' sheriff
ATLANTA — U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross signaled Thursday she intends to keep the trial against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, which begins in about two weeks, "tightly reined in." Hill is accused by the government of violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees at the Clayton County...
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
News On 6
Advocates Ask For Mercy Ahead Of Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild’s Clemency Hearing
Advocates are asking for mercy ahead of death row inmate Richard Fairchild's clemency hearing. The advocates, members of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, said Fairchild's original attorneys didn't do their job and kept important evidence from the jury. Fairchild's attorney now believes if the jury then knew...
Georgia investigators say Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted'
Investigators in Georgia working on the death of a woman believe that it was not random as more questions about her death continue to persist.
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing – latest: Prosecution rests rebuttal case in sentencing trial of Parkland shooter
The prosecution has rested its rebuttal case in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the 24-year-old gunman who murdered 17 students and staff members in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back on Valentine’s Day 2018.Closing arguments will now take place on Tuesday with jurors expected to begin deliberations within a matter of days – where they will decide whether to sentence the Parkland shooter to life in prison or to death.During the state’s rebuttal, prosecutors have sought to show that Cruz is a sociopath who carefully planned the massacre for many months – even years...
abovethelaw.com
Ex-Jones Day Partner Avoids Jail Time For Telling Client To 'Burn' Evidence
So, Above the Law isn’t really in the habit of giving out practice pointers for lawyers. After all, we’re just a silly little blog read by lawyers, not a law school clinic. But, um, here’s a free tip that is guaranteed to make your practice better: don’t tell clients to “burn” evidence — yes, even if the contents are potentially embarrassing. Your career will inevitably turn out worse than if you had just sucked up the impact of whatever those documents are.
