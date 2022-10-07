Read full article on original website
Wentz, Rivera downplay Commanders QB's shoulder injury
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday downplayed the starting quarterback’s shoulder injury that showed up on the injury report this week. Wentz brushed off any concern about his right, throwing shoulder despite the injury report indicating he was a limited...
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS...
Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward 'respectability'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin's long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And there...
Monday's Transactions
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad. Released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad.
Monday's Sports In Brief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract. The Panthers fell to 1-4 on Sunday with a home loss to San Francisco.
Today in Sports History: Man O War defeats Sir Barton
1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory. 1940 —...
Rays disappointed, not discouraged by early postseason exit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Four straight playoffs berths, a World Series appearance and ample reasons to believe the future could be even brighter. Despite back-to-back early postseason exits, the Tampa Bay Rays remain confident they’re built for long-term success, and that their persistence and commitment to developing young talent will be rewarded with a championship. Eventually.
Heat have been close, still focused on getting an NBA title
MIAMI (AP) — Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season. The objective for the season is also the same. Don’t be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn’t the same team. The Heat won 53 games...
Orlando's young roster now includes young star Banchero
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic gathered for their first meeting of training camp last month and the theme of coach Jamahl Mosley’s talk was accountability. A bit later, Mosley was running a couple minutes behind schedule for an interview session with some reporters. That’s when point guard Cole Anthony good-naturedly pointed to his watch, proving that the Magic are indeed listening to what Mosley is preaching.
Miami 118, Houston 110
HOUSTON (110) Martin Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Sengun 1-5 0-0 2, Green 7-18 6-6 25, Porter Jr. 7-13 4-6 21, Eason 8-11 0-1 17, Garuba 2-2 0-1 4, Fernando 2-4 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 4-11 0-0 10, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 3-11 0-0 8, Washington Jr. 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 41-91 12-17 110.
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. Beane, the club's longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, said Monday he plans to be with the A's for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A's despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they're due big pay raises.
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
E_Fried (). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), Olson (1). SF_Bohm (1), Sosa (1). S_Harper (1), Vierling (1). IPHRERBBSO. Philadelphia. Suárez31-331155. Bellatti2-310001. Brogdon1-322220. Hand H,12-300001. Domínguez W,1-0200003...
Denver 107, Phoenix 105
Percentages: FG .427, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Bridges 3-5, Lee 2-3, Washington Jr. 2-6, Booker 2-9, Paul 1-2, Craig 1-3, Landale 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Wainright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Craig 2, Ayton, Booker, Landale). Turnovers: 14 (Okogie 4, Booker 2,...
Houston leads series 1-0
LOB_Houston 12, Seattle 11. 2B_Alvarez, France, Rodríguez. 3B_Rodríguez. HR_Gurriel, Alvarez, Bregman, Suárez, Crawford. RBIs_Gurriel, Alvarez 5, Bregman 2, France 2, Suárez, Rodríguez 2, Raleigh, Crawford. CS_Kelenic. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, James...
Washington 116, Charlotte 107
Percentages: FG .484, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Porzingis 3-4, Kuzma 3-6, Wright 2-5, Barton 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Goodwin 1-2, Gill 0-1, Hachimura 0-3, Morris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Barton, Carey Jr., Davis, Gill, Kuzma, Wright). Turnovers: 12 (Gill 2, Hachimura 2, Barton,...
Houston 8, Seattle 7
Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for McCormick in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maldonado in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Dubón in the 9th. 1-ran for Hensley in the 9th. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), off Verlander; Suárez (1), off Javier; Gurriel (1), off Gilbert; Bregman (1), off Muñoz; Alvarez (1), off Ray. RBIs_Raleigh (1), Rodríguez 2 (2), France 2 (2), Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Alvarez 5 (5), Gurriel (1), Bregman 2 (2). CS_Kelenic (1).
