ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Border Bowl X Georgia Cheer Team announced

By Mike Lepp
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9u6q_0iQMvf1N00

(WJBF) – The Georgia Cheer Team for Border Bowl X has been officially announced.

Ja’shalyn Grier Thomson High School
Katie Schlegel Greenbrier High School
Victoria McRee Swainsboro High School
Grace Owens Cross Creek High School
Madison Hannah Swainsboro High School
Lily Amerson Thomson High School
Antoria Hodges Swainsboro High School
Abbey Grace Daniel Washington County High School
Gianna Bush Westside High School
Shelby Stallworth Thomson High School
Emily Drinkard Evans High School
Sydney Hudson Lincoln County High School
Brittan Johnson Lincoln County High School
Rose Huffman Lincoln County High School
Camdyn Douglas Evans High School
ALSO: Border Bowl X SC Cheer Team announced

Border Bowl X kicks off on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12pm at Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium.

Border Bowl features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the paddle.

100% of the proceeds from this annual event are given to Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.

ALSO: Border Bowl X head coaches announced for Team Georgia and Team South Carolina
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tUcY_0iQMvf1N00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyI72_0iQMvf1N00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Man arrested for mass murder of 5 people in Spartanburg County after armed robbery investigation in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for the mass murder of 5 people after an armed robbery investigation. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was arrested on Monday, October 10th after an armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25 North. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

Traffic moving after crash on Bobby Jones just past Mike Padgett Hwy

#Update | Crash is clear. Traffic is moving. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on Bobby Jones Expressway. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday and was reported with injuries. The incident happened on Bobby Jones eastbound just past Mike Padgett Highway heading towards […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

59 Year Old Man who had been missing has been found

UPDATE, 10/11/2022, 5:45 P.M. – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that Cyrus Miller has been located and is safe. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 59-year-old Cyrus Bernard Miller was last seen on the 2700 block of Deen Avenue on October 1st around […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Cheerleaders#Team Georgia#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Gordon Highway. According to Richmond County deputies, the incident happened on the 1200 block of Gordon Highway at 2:54 P.M. on Monday. Investigators say that the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle, and the pedestrian died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One person killed in motorcycle crash on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred on I-520 at mile marker 3.  The motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle struck the back of another vehicle. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene at […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Armed Robbery suspect caught in Burke County following chase, wreck

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – At approximately 4:32 a.m. Monday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery report at Taylor Brothers Express on Hwy. 25 north. Responding deputies spotted a potential suspect vehicle based on information provided by the store clerk. According to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams Facebook page, the suspect entered the […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Columbia County student charged after admitting to spraying pepper spray during homecoming dance

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student has been charged after being accused of spraying pepper spray at a homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District Police, a Greenbrier High Student admitted to spraying pepper spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday, October 1st. Investigators […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One dead following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single crash in Orangeburg County. Troopers say the incident happened at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, October 9, on US 601 near Family Circle, four miles north of Orangeburg. The driver of a 1997 Mercury Grand Marque was traveling south on US 601. […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy