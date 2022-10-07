ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

whdh.com

Worcester couple donates skeleton arm to Cambridge restaurant after theft

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester couple drove all the way to Cambridge to give an oversized skeleton outside Wusong Road restaurant a missing left arm. As 7NEWS previously reported, a young woman, accompanied by a man, stole the arm last week after snapping photos with the giant Halloween decoration. The restaurant was offering a $100 gift card for the return of the arm.
whdh.com

Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
whdh.com

1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
whdh.com

Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
liveboston617.org

Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
nbcboston.com

Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
whdh.com

Baker joins Lawrence Police as they break ground on new station

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police broke ground Tuesday for a new station in Lawrence. Governor Baker attended the ceremony, tossing dirt with police authorities, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña, and the Lawrence City Council, to celebrate the state of the art facility. Police Chief Roy P. Vasque said the new...
whdh.com

Man convicted of kidnapping and killing Boston woman in 2019 set for sentencing

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison Tuesday. Louis Coleman, now 36, was found guilty in June of abducting Jassy Correia outside of a Boston nightclub in February 2019. Prosecutors said Coleman brought her to his apartment in Providence, Rhode Island, where he killed her.
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
