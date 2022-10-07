Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
City of Somerville announces Pollinator Action PlanThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
whdh.com
Worcester couple donates skeleton arm to Cambridge restaurant after theft
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester couple drove all the way to Cambridge to give an oversized skeleton outside Wusong Road restaurant a missing left arm. As 7NEWS previously reported, a young woman, accompanied by a man, stole the arm last week after snapping photos with the giant Halloween decoration. The restaurant was offering a $100 gift card for the return of the arm.
whdh.com
Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
whdh.com
1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 suspects sought in Cranston purse theft
The male and female suspects reportedly committed the theft outside the CVS on Reservoir Road.
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
Massachusetts furniture store closing its doors after more than 60 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre warehouse and showroom is closing its doors after more than 60 years of serving residents of New England. Rotmans Furniture, of Worcester, announced Tuesday that it will begin total liquidation on Friday with the retirement of...
WCVB
Police investigate morning shooting in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a morning shooting in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Arcola Street. Detectives say the victim is an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said no arrests...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
whdh.com
Jurors set to visit scene of a 2018 crash in South Boston that killed a toddler
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors are set to visit the scene of a 2018 crash in South Boston that killed a toddler. Two-year-old Colin McGrath’s nanny was pushing him in a stroller on the sidewalk when prosecutors say Charlene Casey ran a stop sign and hit a van, sending it crashing into the toddler.
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
whdh.com
Baker joins Lawrence Police as they break ground on new station
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police broke ground Tuesday for a new station in Lawrence. Governor Baker attended the ceremony, tossing dirt with police authorities, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña, and the Lawrence City Council, to celebrate the state of the art facility. Police Chief Roy P. Vasque said the new...
whdh.com
Man convicted of kidnapping and killing Boston woman in 2019 set for sentencing
BOSTON (WHDH) - The man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison Tuesday. Louis Coleman, now 36, was found guilty in June of abducting Jassy Correia outside of a Boston nightclub in February 2019. Prosecutors said Coleman brought her to his apartment in Providence, Rhode Island, where he killed her.
whdh.com
East Bridgewater Police arrest school employee on child enticement charges after he messaged detective posing as teen
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department arrested a Rockland man on a child enticement charge after he allegedly messaged a detective posing as a teen to meet up for a sexual encounter. He is also an employee at Rockland’s John W. Rogers Middle School. Peter...
whdh.com
Police release identities of couple involved in alleged murder-suicide in Kingston
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston Police have identified the two victims involved in an alleged murder-suicide. They have been identified as Colin Canham, 45, and Sara Emerick, 45, a married Kingston couple with a 6-year-old daughter. Police said Emerick was found inside the home and the man was found outside with a firearm.
universalhub.com
14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured
Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
whdh.com
Student charged with shooting classmate outside Dorchester high school to appear in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
Comments / 2