Daniela Ryf
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News

The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday. Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home. The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos

Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
A death stare and a $269,000 bet: Why this could be the ‘biggest scandal’ in poker history

A cheating scandal has now erupted in the world of high-stakes poker, just days after the chess community was rocked by what has been dubbed the biggest scandal in the board game’s history.A casino in Los Angeles is investigating after a player accused his opponent of cheating to scoop a $269,000 pot with an audacious bet that left spectators “speechless”.Garrett Adelstein, who is considered one of the best high-stakes cash game players in the world, has claimed he was “clearly cheated” by his opponent Robbi Jade Lew after she went all-in on an underwhelming hand.During the televised, high-stakes game at...
90 Day Fiancé: Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles

Andrei called his wife's family a "bunch of losers" and hurled allegations during Sunday's episode 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Castravet has been facing unexpected setbacks in his pursuit of permanent U.S. residence — and he thinks wife Elizabeth "Liz" Potthast's family may be to blame. In Sunday's episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, after Andrei's two-year green card and extension expired, he met with immigration attorney Emel Ersa in an attempt to make his residence permanent. The 35-year-old Moldova native, who currently lives in Tampa,...
Rafael Nadal and Wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló Welcome Their First Baby in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal first shared the couple's pregnancy news during a press conference in June in Palma de Mallorca Rafael Nadal has a new challenge: fatherhood! The tennis pro and wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló have welcomed their first baby, per AP and Spanish media reports. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Mallorca, where they live, according to the reports. Representatives for Nadal declined to comment on the tennis star's personal affairs. The exciting baby news comes just two weeks after Nadal's emotional final match with friend...
Nigel Sylvester, Pro BMX Athlete and Internet Star, Is Riding from the Screen to the Page with New Book

"This is the first bookmark to see how powerful the bicycle is, and I hope that people understand that," Sylvester tells PEOPLE of his new photography book, Nigel Sylvester: GO Nigel Sylvester rode his first bike when he was four years old, and the New York native hasn't stopped pedaling since. "The moment that I touched the bicycle and took those first few pedals, I knew at that point that the bicycle would be present throughout my life," the Pro BMX athlete tells PEOPLE. "I feel like...
Utah Horse Who Ran Away with Wild Mustangs Returns Home After 8 Years: 'A Dream Come True'

"He was his calm, mellow and normal self — like he had never left at all," Shane Adams said Monday about the sudden return of his horse, Mongo Shane Adams and his horse, Mongo, have been reunited eight years after Mongo took off during a camping trip to run wild with a herd of mustangs. "He was his calm, mellow and normal self — like he had never left at all," Adams, 40, told The Washington Post on Monday after federal officers with the Bureau of Land Management...
Country Singer Hailey Whitters Marries Jake Gear — and Ends the Night with a Keg Stand: 'Best Day'

The "Everything She Ain't" singer and music publishing executive Jake Gear were engaged in 2020 after eight years of dating Country singer Hailey Whitters has tied the knot! The "Everything She Ain't" singer married music publishing executive Jake Gear in Iowa on Oct. 1 after more than 10 years together. "said yes to forever in a field somewhere," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from her big day. Whitters, 33, tells PEOPLE that she said "I do" at a "quaint country church" in her hometown of Shueyville...
