ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 34

Jeff Spicoli
3d ago

How did the Ford Festiva not make this list? It was the size of a shopping cart, had a tin can body and a chipmunk powered engine!

Reply(2)
20
Greg Schmidt
3d ago

Fort talked about 71 Pinto but I forgot to tell you about the Ford bronco two why do you think they quit making it because it was a wreck waiting to happen if you were going 23 miles an hour and made a hard jerk on your steering wheel the Ford bronco would roll over that it killed many people by rolling over in injecting people out of the car or killing them inside the car so they forgot to add one card to their list

Reply
8
nowayitis
4d ago

I agree with everything except the Excursion. If Ford would of dropped that 6.7 powerstroke or the 7.3 monster gas motor they have currently in an Excursion frame. I think they could drop the Expedition.

Reply(3)
7
Related
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Thunderbird#Ford F 150#Small Cars#Used Cars#Vehicles#Linus Business#Expedition
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
msn.com

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can I Ask a Dealer to Remove Its Branding Stickers From My New Car?

If you’re buying a car from a dealer, new or used, it will likely try to use you for free advertising. There are many different ways dealers try to use sales for advertising their branding. For some people, it might feel rude or awkward to ask for their removal. As a former dealer employee, I’ll tell you everything I know about dealer ad protocol and if it’s weird for a customer to ask these questions: Can I ask a dealer to remove its branding stickers from my new car? What about the plate frame or badges?
CARS
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
The Independent

Luxury McLaren car worth over $1m washed out of Florida garage and submerged by Hurricane Ian

A luxury sports car – estimated to be worth more than $1m – was washed out of its owner’s garage and submerged beneath feet of water as Hurricane Ian tore through a Florida neighbourhood.The bright yellow McLaren P1, a luxury vehicle that can top out at 217mph and can go from 0 to 60mph in just 2.2 seconds, was captured in Instagram footage by its owner, Ernie.Ernie shared images of the eye-catching vehicle, purchased by the Florida resident just one week ago, tucked beneath a tree outside his Naples home with water eddying around where the switchblade doors previously...
FLORIDA STATE
MotorBiscuit

The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead

Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

143K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy