ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Turkish#K D#Eternal Fire#European#Esl Counter Strike Lrb#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dotesports.com

Counter-Strike legend f0rest to stand in for European CS:GO team

Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg will step in for Ex-Finest in place of Rasmus “⁠kreaz⁠” Johansson at Svenska Cupen 2022, a $46,900 LAN tournament taking place in Sweden from Oct. 14 to 16. Kreaz has not been playing with Olek...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Demon slayers: Fnatic defy T1 to continue streak at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. If there’s one thing that teams in the LEC are known for, it’s their ability to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?

Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Resetting error

When Overwatch 1 first came out, it was a paid title. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, made its debut as a completely free-to-play title, making it more accessible compared to its predecessor at launch. While new players only need to create a Battle.net account and download Overwatch 2 to...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy