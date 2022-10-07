ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
dotesports.com

The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events

Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?

Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
dotesports.com

Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major

The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
dotesports.com

Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20

Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
dotesports.com

Rogue players break into top 5 of KDA leaderboard at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. In the first week of the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
dotesports.com

How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament

Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
dotesports.com

CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major

The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
