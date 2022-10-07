Read full article on original website
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events
Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
Toront-oh no: Toronto Defiant will compete in OWL remotely following 4 positive COVID cases
The Toronto Defiant’s late Overwatch League playoff push has run into an all-too-familiar obstacle. Four members of the team have produced positive COVID-19 tests, the organization announced today. With such a large portion of the team testing positively and displaying signs and symptoms of COVID, the Toronto Defiant has...
DWG KIA complete LCK’s 0-3 performance on day 2 of Worlds 2022 group stage after colliding with JD Gaming
After a 36-minute banger between two of the best teams at the 2022 League of Legends...
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major
The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
Team Liquid knock out Xtreme Gaming in fastest series of Dota 2’s TI11 LCQ
With the fourth day of the International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers coming to an end, four more teams were eliminated from the tournament. And, while it took some time for T1 to flame out, Team Liquid sent Xtreme Gaming home in the quickest series of the LCQ. Xtreme was knocked...
Worlds 2022 breaks record for most unique League champions at one Worlds and we’re only in groups
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship just broke the record for most unique champions picked...
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
Viper strikes, EDG breaks Fnatic’s hot streak on day three of Worlds 2022 to open up group
For the last couple of days, European League of Legends fans have been on a high...
Rogue players break into top 5 of KDA leaderboard at Worlds 2022
In the first week of the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
Messi, Neymar, and Pogba coming to Modern Warfare 2? CoD leaker says yes
Call of Duty leakers have had a field day over the last few years releasing information on unannounced content, and it looks like the trend won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. TheGhostofHope, who has been correct on previously reported leaks in the past, is back again with...
Emphasis on the top lane: The most-picked champions in the first half of the Worlds 2022 group stage
This year's League of Legends World Championship has already officially set the record for the most...
The magical cat infiltrates the Worlds 2022 group stage again as Aatrox continues to run wild
The end of the first group stage round-robin is upon us, and with that, the Worlds...
CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major
The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
