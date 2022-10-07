Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – October 10, 2022
Update to the community from the Mayor with information from multiple departments within the city. To connect with the city website go to https://www.newhopemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
Students, Artists Observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Cooper High School
Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and Cooper High School celebrated with a Native American drum group. “It was previously known as Columbus Day. It’s important to recognize the contributions of our American Indian people in the state of Minnesota,” said Beth Tepper, Director of Achievement and Integration.
MPD presence increases downtown in first weeks of Operation Endeavor
MINNEAPOLIS — At the corner of Ninth and Nicollet on Monday afternoon, about a dozen members of the nonprofit We Push For Peace kept a watchful eye on the streets, just as they do every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They're just one of the community groups...
fox9.com
Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations
MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mygateway.news
Community mourns the death of District Chief Reid Berger
BALDWIN, WI – The community and family is mourning the loss of United Fire and Rescue Active District Chief Reid C. Berger, P.A. who died peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Chief Burger passed away at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to...
thelesabre.com
Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks
Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
ccxmedia.org
Lockdown Lifted at Plymouth Middle School After Unspecified ‘Potential Threat’
Tuesday turned into an unsettling day for parents at Plymouth Middle School after they were told the school went into lockdown for an unspecified “potential threat” inside the building. That threat, according to the school, “was determined to be unfounded.”. Plymouth police say they initially responded to...
fox9.com
Roseville officer shot in face during neighborhood shootout awarded for bravery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend. Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired...
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis evicts three homeless encampments
Police arrived unexpectedly at a long-standing encampment in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 7 a.m. Thursday, taped off the surrounding streets for several blocks in every direction, oversaw the eviction of about 30 people and arrested three protesters. Encampment defenders had been having breakfast at the Near North...
Eagan postal worker sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
An Eagan man joins a list of Minnesotans sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. entered a guilty plea on Sept. 14 to several federal charges and was sentenced the same day to six months of probation. He also owes a $1,500 fine, $500 in restitution, and will carry out 60 hours of community service.
boreal.org
4 arrested with ghost guns after trying to enter Coon Rapids homecoming game
A group of people attempting to enter the Coon Rapids homecoming game Thursday night was apprehended by police thanks to a tipster, according to the principal of Coon Rapids High School. In a letter sent to families obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Principal John Peña says a small group of...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Ash Trees Hit ‘Death Curve’ with Emerald Ash Borer
Brooklyn Park officials say they are racing against the clock regarding treating and managing the emerald ash borer (EAB) insect. The destructive beetle infects ash trees and spreads quickly, often killing most ash trees in its path. “In the last five years, we’ve seen it escalate immensely,” said Greg Hoag,...
KROC News
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
Missing girl with special needs found safe, Bloomington police say
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police say a girl with special needs who went missing from a Bloomington Walmart store Sunday morning has been found.The Bloomington Police Department said Monday morning that the girl, named Lily, is safe. Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Mpls keeps the homeless on the move
Update: One day after the publishing of this story, the city of Minneapolis evicted two other unhoused encampments. Activists estimate the total number of people forcibly removed from encampments at 210 in the past six days, notably higher than the average 70 open shelter beds countywide per night. Officials claim...
Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments
MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot. Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," was creating safety and health issues, and had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."RELATED: Federal judge rules that police can't destroy the property of homeless people"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the...
KROC News
Watch Minnesota Police Pursue Mom In Suspected Stolen Truck
This police pursuit video is out of the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury. According to police reports, the suspect is driving a Ford pickup with no plates and was suspected to be stolen. The suspect is reported to be a mother of three children, though thankfully the children were not in the truck during the pursuit.
