Maple Grove, MN

ccxmedia.org

Students, Artists Observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Cooper High School

Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and Cooper High School celebrated with a Native American drum group. “It was previously known as Columbus Day. It’s important to recognize the contributions of our American Indian people in the state of Minnesota,” said Beth Tepper, Director of Achievement and Integration.
NEW HOPE, MN
fox9.com

Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mygateway.news

Community mourns the death of District Chief Reid Berger

BALDWIN, WI – The community and family is mourning the loss of United Fire and Rescue Active District Chief Reid C. Berger, P.A. who died peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Chief Burger passed away at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to...
BALDWIN, WI
thelesabre.com

Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks

Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
SARTELL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis evicts three homeless encampments

Police arrived unexpectedly at a long-standing encampment in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 7 a.m. Thursday, taped off the surrounding streets for several blocks in every direction, oversaw the eviction of about 30 people and arrested three protesters. Encampment defenders had been having breakfast at the Near North...
Bring Me The News

Eagan postal worker sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

An Eagan man joins a list of Minnesotans sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. entered a guilty plea on Sept. 14 to several federal charges and was sentenced the same day to six months of probation. He also owes a $1,500 fine, $500 in restitution, and will carry out 60 hours of community service.
EAGAN, MN
boreal.org

4 arrested with ghost guns after trying to enter Coon Rapids homecoming game

A group of people attempting to enter the Coon Rapids homecoming game Thursday night was apprehended by police thanks to a tipster, according to the principal of Coon Rapids High School. In a letter sent to families obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Principal John Peña says a small group of...
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Ash Trees Hit ‘Death Curve’ with Emerald Ash Borer

Brooklyn Park officials say they are racing against the clock regarding treating and managing the emerald ash borer (EAB) insect. The destructive beetle infects ash trees and spreads quickly, often killing most ash trees in its path. “In the last five years, we’ve seen it escalate immensely,” said Greg Hoag,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KROC News

Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mpls keeps the homeless on the move

Update: One day after the publishing of this story, the city of Minneapolis evicted two other unhoused encampments. Activists estimate the total number of people forcibly removed from encampments at 210 in the past six days, notably higher than the average 70 open shelter beds countywide per night. Officials claim...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot. Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," was creating safety and health issues, and had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."RELATED: Federal judge rules that police can't destroy the property of homeless people"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Watch Minnesota Police Pursue Mom In Suspected Stolen Truck

This police pursuit video is out of the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury. According to police reports, the suspect is driving a Ford pickup with no plates and was suspected to be stolen. The suspect is reported to be a mother of three children, though thankfully the children were not in the truck during the pursuit.
WOODBURY, MN

