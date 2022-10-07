ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual reality: King tides explainer

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

Highest king tides expected this weekend 01:25

MIAMI -- South Florida beaches are currently experiencing the highest tides of the year, known as "king tides."

CBS 4 meteorologist Dave Warren has an explainer about king tides and how they can impact local residents.

