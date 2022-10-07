Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO