numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Tee Higgins (ankle) expected to play for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North divisional showdown is Sunday Night Football, so it'll take a while for an official confirmation. However, it appears as though the standout pass-catcher will be able to give it a go versus Lamar Jackson and Co.
numberfire.com
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Alec Pierce produces 8 receptions in Colts' Week 5 overtime victory
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce recorded eight receptions for 84 yards in Week Five's contest against the Denver Broncos. On 39 pass snaps, the Colts' rookie wideout accounted for several season highs including targets (9), receptions (8), and yardage (84 yards). Considering his low roster percentage in Yahoo (9%) and ESPN (8.7) season-long leagues, Pierce is an available WR3 in most formats with upside for a WR2 ceiling.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Rondale Moore records 7 catches in Week 5 loss to Eagles
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore caught 7 of 8 targets for 68 yards in Week 5's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore's involvement in the Cardinals' offense increased in his second game since recovering from a hamstring injury. Operating near the line of scrimmage, he caught 7 passes with an average depth of target of 2.2. In Week 6 he will face a Seattle Seahawks pass defense ranked last in numberFire's Power Rankings.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Michael Gallup sees 5 targets in Week 5 win over Rams
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup caught 4 of 5 targets for 44 yards in Week 5's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Gallup ran a route on 89.5% of the Cowboys' drop backs in Week 5, up from 82.1% in Week 4. He has now made it through two games without a setback following his recovery from last year's season-ending knee injury and is commanding a 19.0% target share. With Dak Prescott's return on the horizon, more productive days could come for Gallup.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Bengals Sustain Their Recent Success Against the Spread?
Two surprising 2-2 teams head to Baltimore, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both desperately in need of a victory. The Ravens have lost their last five games at home, and facing a divisional rival, they surely don't want to make it six. Our nERD-based rankings highlight that...
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Continue Dominating and Cover the Spread?
Finishing up Week 5 is a divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders notched their first win of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, and the Chiefs bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an impressive win in Tampa Bay over the Buccaneers.
numberfire.com
Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) ruled out for Bills in Week 5
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie will not play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McKenzie is still dealing with the effects of his concussion, so as a result, he has been ruled out of action versus Pittsburgh. The Bills just placed Jamison Crowder on injured reserve, so Khalil Shakir will now step into the WR3 role.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
