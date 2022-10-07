Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 6 First Look and MLB Strikeout Props for Tuesday 10/11/22
Week 6 features some huge matchups in the NFL. Can we find value in the early-week betting odds for them? numberFire's Jim Sannes takes a first look at Week 6, outlines where his numbers are seeing value, and discusses whether he's betting it or not (11:43). Before that, Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) previews Tuesday's opening games for the MLB Divisional Series and discusses his favorite strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook (0:43).
Packers fans were rudely reminded about the saddest Aaron Rodgers stat during London game
The Green Bay Packers inability to draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most inescapable stats. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Green Bay Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft while Aaron Rodgers has been the starter.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Raiders at Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Can the Raiders keep things close and get the cover? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing the spread, player props that stand out, and touchdown props to consider at FanDuel Sportsbook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral
After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today
Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today. "Cut Cade...
Streaker in Tom Brady Jersey Gets Destroyed By Guy in Green Sweatshirt
VIDEO: Security lights up idiot on the field in Tom Brady jersey.
Aaron Rodgers criticizes Packers after loss in London
Aaron Rodgers sounds none too happy with the Packers. The Green Bay Packers killed themselves in London on Sunday. While the New York Giants absolutely played a respectable game, the Packers didn’t even go to the run game despite having one of the league’s best running backs at their disposal.
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired
An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Tee Higgins (ankle) expected to play for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North divisional showdown is Sunday Night Football, so it'll take a while for an official confirmation. However, it appears as though the standout pass-catcher will be able to give it a go versus Lamar Jackson and Co.
Comments / 0